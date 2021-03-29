By Allen Brown

Sometimes people are worried that legal proceedings may be taken out against them. It could be to do with a criminal act or a vehicle accident caused by their negligence. In other cases, people want to sue a third party for compensation because they breached their duty of care. The legal process is as technical as it is diverse, and many people become understandably overwhelmed at this point.

Fortunately, there are ways that people can access free legal advice. This can help them know if they have a strong case for claiming a financial settlement; they may even receive an indication of how much. Many personal injury lawyers, for example, offer a ‘no win no fee’ arrangement to help lift the financial burden even more. People aren’t even obligated to choose the attorney after the consultation if they don’t want to. Perhaps you need some free legal advice right now. Let’s check out some of the places you may be able to find it.

Lawyer Websites

Many individuals find what they want online. A visit to the legal site at https://stokesstemle.com/ will inform you that often people will want to read bios about the specific attorneys before they choose them. They may have been rated by such companies as Google, Facebook, or AVVO. People also want to read reviews from previous clients, and to access helpful videos and blogs before booking free case evaluations.

It’s fairly common for lawyers to provide their company address, directions, and phone numbers on their websites. People are often able to request a consultation online, and some lawyers even offer live chat options.

Free Legal Answers

If a person has any civil law questions, they can submit these to the American Bar Association. (If your issue relates to criminal law, however, they won’t be able to help.)

Most states offer this resource, and many have been successful in obtaining answers from the virtual advice clinic. Once again it’s qualified attorneys who are taking the questions and providing the answers for free.

Legal Aid

Some people qualify to receive free legal assistance if they are considered low income residents. For this purpose, it’s worth researching the American Bar Association and visiting findlegalhelp.org.

Federally funded legal services can help low-wage earners with cases such as domestic abuse. Anyone pursuing these options should read up on Legal Aid and the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). To discover assistance in your locality, visit LawHelp.org.

The Pro Bono Program

This is another resource designed to support low-income individuals needing legal advice. In some cases, it’s possible to find local lawyers who volunteer to help people for free.

There is also an internet presence for this program which can answer peoples’ questions online at no cost.

Military Workers, Veterans, and Their Families

If you come under this umbrella, there are various networks that may be of help to you. It’s wisest to go online and look for the Eldercare Locator and the National Disabilities Rights Network.

Other possible options are Stateside Legal, Legal Help for Veterans, and Armed Forces Legal Assistance.

Immigration and Employment Discrimination

If a person is involved in immigration proceedings, they may discover free help from Immigration Legal Services.

Should you be filing a lawsuit against your employer in relation to the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), the EEOC may be able to help you find a suitably qualified lawyer who can help.

Local Options

Should you be fortunate enough to live near a law school, they may be able to assist you. Some provide free clinics and legal guidance.

Also, look up Friend of Court services. They could give you access to free legal clinics that are provided by the local state and county courts.

‘Ask A Lawyer’ Resources

For this possible option, you’ll need to go online and check out the website. It may also provide details of some events you could attend. You could also alternatively find what you need from Free Advice, Auvo.com, or Law Guru.

A few of the above resources could help you with your legal expenses from start to finish. In many cases, however, people are only able to receive the initial consultation for free. Use the internet to find the most suitable lawyer for you – be it for criminal defense, family law, work injuries, vehicle accidents, personal injuries, or medical malpractice.

Make sure you are fully prepared for the consultation to ensure you receive the most detailed and supportive advice. Hopefully, you will have a good chance of winning your claim, and your chosen lawyer will help you do so.