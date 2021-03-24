April brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan; THEM, a limited anthology series that explores terror in America produced by Lena Waithe.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.
April 2021
- *Frank Of Ireland – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)
April 1
- A Hologram For The King (2016)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
- After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
- Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Bob Roberts (1992)
- Brüno (2009)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Chato’s Land (1972)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cohen And Tate (1989)
- Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
- Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
- Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
- Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
- Frankie & Alice (2014)
- Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
- Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
- Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
- Hancock (2008)
- Head Of State (2003)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Inception (2010)
- Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
- Johnny English (2003)
- Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Lady In A Cage (1964)
- Larry Crowne (2011)
- League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
- Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
- Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
- Men Of Honor (2000)
- Milk (2009)
- Minority Report (2002)
- Monster’s Ball (2001)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Motel Hell (1980)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- New In Town (1992)
- Open Range (2003)
- Platoon (1986)
- Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
- Shaft (2000)
- Shooter (2007)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Smiley Face Killers (2020)
- So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
- Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- The Abyss (1989)
- The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Devil’s Double (2011)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Happening (2008)
- The Hunting Party (1971)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- The Program (1993)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
- The Skull (1965)
- The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
- Untraceable (2008)
- Valerie (1957)
- Waiting To Exhale (1995)
- What About Bob? (1991)
April 2
- Unhinged (2020)
April 3
- Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
- Girl From Monaco (2009)
- High-Rise (2016)
- Pulse (2005)
- Ragnarok (2009)
- The Answer Man (2009)
- The Priest (2009)
- Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
- *THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
April 12
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
- Burden (2020)
- Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
- Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
- Somewhere (2010)
- Wander (2020)
April 21
- Merantau (2010)
- Muay Thai Giant (2011)
- The Hero Of Color City (2014)
- Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
- The Artist (2012)
April 28
- Arrival (2016)
- Barry Munday (2010)
- Harlem Aria (2010)
- Kiltro (2008)
- The Commune (2017)
- The Warlords (2010)
April 30
- *Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)