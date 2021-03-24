April brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan; THEM, a limited anthology series that explores terror in America produced by Lena Waithe.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.

April 2021

*Frank Of Ireland – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Inception (2010)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Johnny English (2003)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

*THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30