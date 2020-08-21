Focus on Technology
|From The Hustle
|We’re obsessed with GPT-3, the bot that can write music, pitch business ideas… and make Hustle writers sweat.
The buzzy AI tool has enough creative chops that an article it wrote went viral last week.
But if you want to know what’s next for AI art, OneZero has a crazier proposal: Can an algorithm write, direct, and star in a movie?
Some aficionados are already trying it
In 2018, the BAFTA-nominated director Oscar Sharp teamed up with an AI expert to create the ~7-minute film Zone Out.
The AI had to think up the props, dialogue, and stage direction.
Our review? The final product isn’t terrible — but Ars Technica was right when it noted that it “teeters on the edge of inanity and emotion.”
Bots can (sort of) handle some Hollywood gigs
And bots are making movie trailers
In 2016, IBM supercomputer Watson stitched together a trailer for the sci-fi film Morgan.
Researchers fed it 100 examples. The cuts of the movie’s bioengineered being totally creeped us out.
Now Netflix wants in. Last July, the company started training bots to look for trailer-ready clips.
Here’s hoping someone will hire GPT-3 to fix the worst part of the film industry: Awards speeches.