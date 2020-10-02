This is a great month to watch some classics from childhood and share with your family, whether for the first, fifth or fifteenth time. Mark your calendar for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader or Mr. Holland’s Opus. Consider also some great new options, such as the Once Upon a Snowman Premiere or Wild Portugal. Classic or new, Disney+ is a great option for October.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October 2020.
October 1
Maleficent
October 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
The Simpsons (s31)
Zenimation Extended Edition Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
One Day at Disney Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
Weird But True Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”
October 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2
The Right Stuff Premiere Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel”
Episode 102 – “Goodies”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”
Weird But True Episode 309 – “Cooking”
One Day at Disney Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
October 16
Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Clouds Premiere
The Right Stuff Episode 103- “Single Combat Warrior”
One Day At Disney Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”
Meet the Chimps Premiere
Weird But True Episode 310 – “Explorers”
October 23
Gathering Storm (s1)
India from Above (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead