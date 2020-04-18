Governor DeSantis and Florida Dept of Education recommend schools stay closed through end of school year

When the COVID-19 crisis indicated the need for distance learning, the Department proactively began calling laptop suppliers throughout Florida and reaching out to Florida’s rural county school district consortia to identify both available supply and demand.

“I am grateful for the work that all 67 county school districts did to implement their distance learning plans, and I’m equally grateful to support these students in districts that lacked the resources to fully equip their students and teachers for success,” said Commissioner Corcoran. “Nearly all of these students are low-income students, and Florida making the extra effort to fight for these students is another example of how Florida never relents in the fight to close achievement gaps.”

New Orange County Public Schools Workweek Schedule