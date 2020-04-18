Governor DeSantis and Florida Dept of Education recommend schools stay closed through end of school year

From OCPS and Governor DeSantis Press Release
Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education have recommended the closure of all schools in Florida and a continuation of distance learning through the end of the school year. Orange Technical College campuses and off-site locations are also closed.
“We spoke with folks throughout the state,” DeSantis said. “There were some differing opinions.
“As we looked at the clock, we’ve got pretty good momentum for distance learning, and given where we are in the school year,we felt that this was the best decision to go forward,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis acknowledged that students have had a hard time not seeing their friends. But he also felt that not every parent would be onboard with opening school back up yet and might keep their kids home anyway.
Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that 32,614 laptop computers are being distributed to 34 mostly small, rural school districts throughout Florida and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School.
When the COVID-19 crisis indicated the need for distance learning, the Department proactively began calling laptop suppliers throughout Florida and reaching out to Florida’s rural county school district consortia to identify both available supply and demand.
“I am grateful for the work that all 67 county school districts did to implement their distance learning plans, and I’m equally grateful to support these students in districts that lacked the resources to fully equip their students and teachers for success,” said Commissioner Corcoran. “Nearly all of these students are low-income students, and Florida making the extra effort to fight for these students is another example of how Florida never relents in the fight to close achievement gaps.”