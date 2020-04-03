Habitat for Humanity Seminole County – Apopka shares that three families moved forward in their journey to a more stable future in Apopka’s Juniper Bend

From Penny Seater, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Seminole – Apopka

With the help of our supporters and volunteers, like you, every day our homebuyer families inch one step closer into stability through shelter and we’d like to highlight all of the amazing hard work that is poured into our mission, so stay tuned!

Here’s to new beginnings!

Toneisha is currently transitioning from living out of her car into her forever home and will be able to settle down on a strong foundation without the fear of the unknown.

Amara, who is also currently transitioning into a home right next door to Toneisha’s, is excited that she will finally be able to watch her kids play in the safety of their very own backyard!

Chiquita has also closed on her home and will go from living in a hotel room into her forever home, not having to worry about expenses piling up anymore.

Lastly, Kevin and Shannon McCracken have officially completed their sweat equity hours and have picked out their forever home in Sanford! They are all set to move in with their kids and dogs and never have to worry again about their next move or expensive rent. Congratulations, McCrackens!

These new beginnings are what bring my team and me into work each day as our homebuyer families are what make this work worthwhile.

With ten more families, just like these, awaiting their forever homes, we still need the support of our community. As always, stay safe, and we thank you for your ongoing support as we could not do what we do without each and every one of you!

How Habitat Works

Each and every day, people all over the world (and all over Seminole County and Apopka!) partner with Habitat for Humanity to offer families strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Through this partnership, each family has the opportunity to build and purchase their own decent home with an affordable mortgage. When hard-working families are surrounded and supported by determined volunteers and generous donors, a future full of opportunity is built. Here’s how Habitat works.

One: The partnership begins

Habitat for Humanity partners with individuals and families to help them achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Families must have a qualifying housing need, have a steady income, and be willing to partner with Habitat. Learn more about homeownership.

Two: Property is acquired

Land for a family’s future home is donated to or purchased by Habitat. Habitat also renovates existing homes that are donated or purchased to create safe housing. Would you like to make a tax-deductible land or property donation? Contact us today.

Three: Resources are secured

Sponsors and donors contribute the financial resources that allow Habitat to secure the required materials and services to build or renovate each home. Businesses and organizations also donate their materials and services as a tax-deductible gift-in-kind. Contact us to learn more.

Four: Future homeowners prepare

Future homeowners progress through the Habitat partnership by completing sweat equity hours. This includes building their home and the homes of other families, participating in home maintenance and financial literacy courses, and much more.

Five: The home is built or renovated

Volunteers contribute their time to build or renovate a family’s home. While serving with Habitat, volunteers will work alongside future homeowners and Habitat site supervisors – no previous experience or skill required. Volunteers are the heart of Habitat for Humanity! Learn more about volunteering with Habitat.

Six: The home is sold

Once all of the partnership requirements have been met and the home construction or renovation is complete, the home is sold to the deserving family with a long term, no-profit mortgage. The family or individual now owns a safe, decent, and affordable home.

Seven: Next steps

As current Habitat homeowners make payments on their no-profit mortgage, they are helping to fund the construction and renovation of additional homes with other low-income families. Every Habitat for Humanity home, whether new or renovated, has some funding from homeowner house payments and proceeds from Habitat for Humanity ReStore.