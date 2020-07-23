From the Orange County Newsroom

To keep individuals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County Government’s Division of Building Safety will now offer remote permit inspections to licensed contractors and homeowners for residential and commercial properties in the region. Orange County Government has adapted quickly to a new workflow and has put in place new operational guidelines during this period to promote safety.

Implementing remote inspections is consistent with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ goal of streamlining the permitting process, CDC guidelines and operational recommendations provided by Orange County Government’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Remote inspections will be offered in 30-minute intervals throughout the day, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. To request a remote inspection, applicants need to download the remote inspection form and ensure that a team member will be on site with a mobile device capable of video calls. A helpful link has been provided by the technology vendor to test the device to be used prior to the time of inspection to reduce the potential for delays. An app download is not required for this service.

When requesting the inspection, the job site representative will select a day to conduct the inspection and choose three timeframes, in order of preference. The timeframes are filled in a first-come, first-serve basis.

Inspection Types Currently Offered:

Building Windows and Doors Final Inspection

Electrical Residential Underground Concrete Encased/Footer Bond

Mechanical Air Conditioning Change-out Final Inspection

Plumbing Irrigation Water Heater Change-out Final Inspection Re-pipe



Orange County Division of Building Safety continues to advance the speed and efficiency of the permitting process by utilizing new technologies, including enhancements to the Fast Track Online Services permitting and development activity portal, hosting virtual meetings, launching an electronic plan submittal process, as well as offering interactive online trainings, tutorials and digital newsletters.

For more information on permits through Orange County, visit: ocfl.net/PermitsLicenses.