Highlights for this month on Netflix include Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Paranorman and more.
Here is a list of everything coming to Netflix in October 2020:
October 1
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Along Came a Spider
- A.M.I.
- All Because of You
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance season 2
- Basic Instinct
- Black ’47
- Cape Fear
- Carmen Sandiego season 3
- Code Lyoko season 1-4
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- EVIL: Season 1
- Familiar Wife season 1
- Fargo
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Good Morning, Veronica
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- Human Nature
- I’m Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood
- The Parkers: Season 1-5
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- The Outpost
- Stranger Than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- The Unicorn season 1
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- The Worst Witch season 4
- You Cannot Hide season 1
October 2
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
- The Binding
- Dick Johnson is Dead
- Emily in Paris
- Oloture
- Serious man
- Song Exploder
- Vampires vs. The Bronx
- You’ve Got This
October 4
- Colombiana
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
October 6
- Saturday Church
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero
- Walk Away from Love
October 7
- Hubie Halloween
- Schitt’s Creek season 6
- To The Lake
October 9
- Deaf U
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 2: Rio
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Ginny Weds Sunny
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
- Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts season 3
October 13
- The Cabin With Bert Kreischer
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
October 14
- Alice Junior
- BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
- Moneyball
October 15
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Half & Half season 1-4
- Love Like the Falling Rain
- One on One season 1-5
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2, Part 1
- Rooting for Roona
- Social Distance
October 16
- Dream Home Makeover
- Grand Army
- La Révolution
- The Last Kids on Earth Book 3
- Someone Has to Die
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Unfriended
October 18
- Paranorman
October 19
- Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2
October 20
- Carol
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
October 21
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
- Rebecca
October 22
- Bending the Arc
- Cadaver
- The Hummingbird Project
- Yes, God, Yes
October 23
- Barbarians
- Move
- Over the Moon
- Perdida
- The Queen’s Gambit
October 27
- Blood of Zeus
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt season 4
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
October 28
- Holidate
- Metallica Through the Never
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
- You Animal!
October 30
- Bronx
- The Day of the Lord
- His House
- Somebody Feed Phil season 4
- Suburra season 3
October 31
- The 12th Man