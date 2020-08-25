From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has had an increase of 109 positive COVID-19 cases since Sunday, totaling 34,781 since March. 361 residents have died of COVID-19. See updated dashboard for Orange County at ocfl.net/covid19.

Orange County’s daily positivity rates continue to remain below 5 percent for the third day in a row. The daily positivity rate from yesterday (August 23, 2020) was 4.29 percent. Health Administrator Dr. Raul Pino at the Department of Health in Orange County called the number “one of the best days ever.”

COVID-19 EVICTION DIVERSION PROGRAM

Orange County’s COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program will be available to residents starting tomorrow, August 25, 2020. The online application portal will open at 9 a.m. and can be accessed at ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

The income-based program will assist Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to Coronavirus and provides the property owner with an alternative to eviction. This is not a rental assistance program. Some important information about the program includes:

Residents MUST be at least two months past due on rent.

be at least two months past due on rent. BOTH the landlord and tenant must agree to participate and meet the eligibility requirements

the landlord and tenant must agree to participate and meet the eligibility requirements Applicants MUST have proof of COVID-19 impact

have proof of COVID-19 impact Funds are limited

Application process is “First Come, First Ready.” So make sure to have ALL your documents in order.

Tenants will need to supply the following documents to be eligible:

Orange County resident proof of ID; such as a driver’s license, passport, state ID or work ID

Copy of lease

Two bank statements or a card transaction or payroll pay card

Proof of COVID-19 hardship documentation

Residents who are interested in applying for the Eviction Diversion program are encouraged to gather all required documents needed to apply and talk to their landlord, in preparation for the portal opening. For more information, visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion or call 3-1-1.

TESTING

Orange County Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing this week at Barnett Park, beginning Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be secured at ocfl.net/BarnettPark. For a list of other testing sites, visit www.ocfl.net/covid19.