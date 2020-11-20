Florida school districts, parents seek sustained funding for online learning programs

The FDOH’s update from Nov. 8-14 reported 3,146 new COVID-19 cases in Florida schools – 2,397 K-12 students, 209 teachers, 109 staff and 314 “other” cases; and 749 cases among students, teachers and staff at colleges and universities

Florida will continue to fund school districts’ online learning programs for parents who opt not to send their children to brick-and-mortar classrooms next semester, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.