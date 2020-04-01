From the State of Florida and other reports

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 am April 3, tells people to stay at home and leave only for “essential services,” such as buying groceries, obtaining health care, and getting gas or using the bank.

“It’s really an order to individuals saying you can engage in essential services, essential activities, but other than that you need to stick close to home. We’re not necessarily saying anything to non-essential businesses. But under the order, you would not be able to go into some of these things and conduct business and be able to follow the order. The government cannot ham fist everyone into their bedroom. It’s just not practical.” DeSantis also said in his statement that some non-essential businesses might still be able to operate in some ways.

“There’s a whole bunch of opportunities where some of these non-essential businesses will still be able to do some things,” he said, adding that a business that makes things might be able to deliver orders.

