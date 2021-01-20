From AAA
Florida gas prices are still hovering around 10-month highs. Monday’s state average of $2.30 per gallon, is fractions of a penny higher than last week.
“Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption.”
Florida’s state average of $2.30 per gallon is slightly higher than last week and 10 cents more than a month ago. Despite that, drivers are paying 23 cents less than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.43), Tallahassee ($2.35), Pensacola ($2.34)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.22), Jacksonville ($2.24), Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.27)
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.386
|$2.385
|$2.318
|$2.210
|$2.554
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.303
|$2.306
|$2.298
|$2.201
|$2.534
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.234
|$2.235
|$2.167
|$2.039
|$2.411
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.