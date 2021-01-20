From AAA

Florida gas prices are still hovering around 10-month highs. Monday’s state average of $2.30 per gallon, is fractions of a penny higher than last week. 

“Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption.”

Florida’s state average of $2.30 per gallon is slightly higher than last week and 10 cents more than a month ago. Despite that, drivers are paying 23 cents less than this time last year.

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka

Price Station Address City Time
2.180 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Jan 19, 3:28 PM
2.220 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Jan 19, 3:16 AM
2.280 Shell 4914 Rock Springs Rd Apopka Jan 18, 10:40 PM
2.290 Marathon 347 N Thompson Rd Apopka Jan 19, 4:40 PM
2.290 Sunoco 2971 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Jan 19, 1:27 PM
2.300 BP 2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Apopka Jan 18, 11:10 PM
2.320 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Jan 19, 3:13 PM
2.360 Chevron 1025 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Jan 19, 5:10 PM
2.390 Shell 3498 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Jan 19, 4:42 PM
2.390 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka Jan 19, 1:35 PM

Apopka Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.43), Tallahassee ($2.35), Pensacola ($2.34)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.22), Jacksonville ($2.24), Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.27)

Find Florida Gas Prices

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com 
  • State and metro averages can be found here
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High
National $2.386 $2.385 $2.318 $2.210 $2.554 $4.11   (7/17/2008)
Florida $2.303 $2.306 $2.298 $2.201 $2.534 $4.08   (7/17/2008)
Georgia $2.234 $2.235 $2.167 $2.039 $2.411 $4.16   (9/15/2008)
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

