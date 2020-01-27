The state average dropped 8 cents last week; Additional discounts are expected this week
Florida gas prices have fallen to the lowest level so far this year. The state average dropped 8 cents last week and should slip even lower in the coming days.
Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.45 per gallon at the pump. The state average has declined a total of 11 cents in the past 10 days.
“It took almost the entire month, but gas prices are finally beginning to follow a more traditional trend of declining in January,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With the holiday travel season in the rearview and temperatures turning colder, Americans are not driving as much as they did a month ago. The lower demand has allowed gasoline stocks to swell. Wholesale prices have reached a low that – if they hold – could drag the state average below $2.35 in the next 10 days.”
Despite the recent decline, the state average remains 22 cents per gallon more than this time last year. The difference amounts to an additional $3 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. That difference could soon begin to narrow as crude oil prices move more in line with last year’s levels.
Friday, WTI crude settled at $54.19 per barrel. The daily settlement is $4/b less than the week before and only 50 cents more than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.59), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($2.53), Port St. Lucie ($2.51)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.36), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.38), Pensacola ($2.38)
Fast Florida Facts
- Florida has the 25th lowest state average in the U.S. ($2.45)
- Florida had the largest weekly discount of any other state in the U.S. (8 cents)
- Florida drivers are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2020
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|2019 High
(YTD)
|2018 High
|Record High
|National
|$2.521
|$2.526
|$2.550
|$2.550
|$2.268
|$2.895
|$2.97 (5/26/2018)
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.447
|$2.459
|$2.525
|$2.453
|$2.231
|$2.795
|$2.92 (5/25/2018)
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.372
|$2.378
|$2.406
|$2.386
|$2.168
|$2.735
|$2.84 (5/27/2018)
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
