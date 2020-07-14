From the Orange County Government Newsroom

Besides expanded testing, key takeaways from Monday’s Orange County news conference outlined Mayor Deming’s goals for the week, including meeting with the Economic Recovery Task Force to discuss slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting businesses to better comply with the Executive Order on face masks. The public is able to watch this virtual Task Force meeting live Tuesday, July 14. See below for details.

In addition, there will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday with youth to discuss solutions to the recent civil unrest. This will be hosted by community youth leaders under the Martin Luther King Initiative. This town hall is also open to public viewing and participation for teens and young adults.

And finally, because of the increased demand, COVID-19 testing will continue at Barnett Park for the next two weeks, serving up to 500 residents everyday.

More details on these key highlights can be found below:

MAYOR DEMINGS’ GOALS FOR THE WEEK

Increase community testing

Continue to distribute crisis assistance funds to individuals, families and small businesses

Increase PPE Distribution

Closely monitor COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY TASK FORCE

The Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence Working Group will convene to discuss solutions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and get more businesses to comply with the facial covering Executive Order.

The virtual meeting will take place Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. It will be broadcast live on Orange TV. Go to www.ocfl.net/OrangeTV to view the meeting.

MARTIN LUTHER KING INITIATIVE

“Candid Conversations with Our Community,” The Generation Z Edition

The Generation Z community is the focus of a virtual town hall meeting to discuss solutions and alternatives to the civil unrest that many communities are currently experiencing. Youth leaders within the community will host the meeting. This is a call to action for teens and young adults to voice concerns on race relations, diversity and inclusion.

This town hall will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., and can be viewed by visiting www.ocfl.net/CandidConversations.

EXPANDED TESTING

Due to continued demand, Orange County Health Services is expanding its COVID-19 testing offered to Orange County residents and will be at Barnett Park for the next two weeks. The site will serve up to 500 residents daily.

No symptoms and/or criteria is necessary for testing, however, online appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

Upon completion of testing, residents will receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Appointments are available online ONLY. (Please do not show up at the test sites without an appointment.)

www.ocfl.net/BarnettPark: to book at Barnett Park

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

WHEN

Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (online appointments now open)

Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (online appointments will open later next week)

WHERE

Barnett Park

4801 W Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32808

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19.