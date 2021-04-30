From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2021.

May 1

  • Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6
  • Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15
  • Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45
  • Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • I Am Cait: Complete Season 2
  • Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6
  • Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6
  • Texicanas: Complete Season 1
  • (500) Days of Summer (2009)
  • The A-Team (2010)
  • The Age of Adaline (2015)
  • Almost Famous (2000)
  • An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • The Assassin (2015)
  • Betrayed (1988)
  • Blast From The Past (1999)
  • Blue Chips (1994)
  • Bound (1996)
  • Burning (2018)
  • The Crazies (2010)
  • Cyrus (2009)
  • Dances With Wolves (1990)
  • Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
  • Dinosaur 13 (2014)
  • Fascination (2005)
  • Goodnight Mommy (2015)
  • Grace Of Monaco (2015)
  • Grudge Match (2013)
  • Gundala (2019)
  • Hannibal Rising (2007)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
  • Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
  • The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
  • Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
  • The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
  • The Iron Giant (1999)
  • Knowing (2009)
  • Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
  • Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
  • Machete (2010)
  • The Man From Nowhere (2010)
  • Midnight Heat (1996)
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
  • One Fine Day (1996)
  • The Outsider (1980)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Predator 2 (1990)
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
  • Reservoir Dogs (1992)
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
  • Sahara (1984)
  • Shattered (1991)
  • The Spy Next Door (2010)
  • Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
  • Step Up 3D (2010)
  • Train to Busan (2016)
  • True Lies (1994)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
  • Vantage Point (2008)
  • The Virgin Suicides (2000)
  • The Wailing (2016)
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
  • We Were Soldiers (2002)
  • What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

May 2

  • Flight (2012)
  • The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

  • The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

  • Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12
  • Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

  • Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Warrior (2011)

May 6

  • The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

  • SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE
  • Little Fish (2021)

May 9

  • Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

  • Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

  • Saint Maud (2020)
  • Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

  • MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

  • A Perfect Ending (2012)
  • Cowboys (2020)
  • Good Kisser (2019)
  • Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
  • Reaching for the Moon (2013)
  • The Mountain Between Us (2017)
  • Tru Love (2013)

May 18

  • Supernova (2020)

May 19

  • Red Dawn (2012)

May 21

  • MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE

May 22

  • Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

  • Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1
  • Escape from the City: Complete Season 1
  • Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10

May 26

  • Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere

May 27

  • MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3
  • The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere
  • The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23
  • The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12

May 28

  • PLAN B (2021)
  • The Vigil (2021)

May 31

  • The Donut King (2020)
  • The One I Love (2014)
  • The World To Come (2020)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here