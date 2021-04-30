From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2021.
May 1
- Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6
- Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15
- Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45
- Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- I Am Cait: Complete Season 2
- Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6
- Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6
- Texicanas: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days of Summer (2009)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- The Assassin (2015)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Blast From The Past (1999)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Bound (1996)
- Burning (2018)
- The Crazies (2010)
- Cyrus (2009)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
- Fascination (2005)
- Goodnight Mommy (2015)
- Grace Of Monaco (2015)
- Grudge Match (2013)
- Gundala (2019)
- Hannibal Rising (2007)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- Knowing (2009)
- Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- Machete (2010)
- The Man From Nowhere (2010)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Wailing (2016)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 2
- Flight (2012)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
- The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
- Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12
- Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
- Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Warrior (2011)
May 6
- The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
- SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE
- Little Fish (2021)
May 9
- Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
- Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
- Saint Maud (2020)
- Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
- MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Cowboys (2020)
- Good Kisser (2019)
- Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
- Reaching for the Moon (2013)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
- Tru Love (2013)
May 18
- Supernova (2020)
May 19
- Red Dawn (2012)
May 21
- MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE
May 22
- Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
- Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1
- Escape from the City: Complete Season 1
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10
May 26
- Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere
May 27
- MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3
- The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12
May 28
- PLAN B (2021)
- The Vigil (2021)
May 31
- The Donut King (2020)
- The One I Love (2014)
- The World To Come (2020)