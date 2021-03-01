From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2021.

March 1

  • The 13th Warrior (1999)
  • 50/50 (2011)
  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
  • Attack the Block (2011)
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
  • Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
  • Cocktail (1988)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Employee Of The Month (2006)
  • Enemy Of The State (1998)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • The Ghost Writer (2010)
  • The Great Debaters (2007)
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
  • In the Line of Fire (1993)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • The Last Face (2017)
  • Malcolm X (1992)
  • McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
  • The Nanny Diaries (2007)
  • Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
  • The Ninth Gate (1999)
  • Pandorum (2009)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Predators (2009)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • Scrooged (1988)
  • Shine a Light (2008)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Tokyo Rising (2020)
  • The Tourist (2010)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

  • Debris: Series Premiere
  • The Voice: Season 20 Premiere
  • Top Chef: Complete Season 17

March 3

  • New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere

March 5

  • Boss Level: Film Premiere
  • Ammonite (2020)
  • Beirut (2018)
  • Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

  • Storks (2016)
  • Triggered (2020)

March 7

  • Proxima (2019)

March 8

  • Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere
  • Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1

March 9

  • Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

March 11

  • Game of Talents: Series Premiere

March 12

  • kid 90: Documentary Premiere
  • Cake: Season 4 Premiere
  • Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

  • Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

  • 1 Night In San Diego (2020)
  • Constructing Albert (2017)
  • Here Awhile (2019)
  • Intersect (2020)
  • Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
  • Naughty Books (2020)
  • Pink Wall (2019)
  • Sister Aimee (2019)
  • The Pretenders (2018)
  • The Relationtrip (2017)
  • The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
  • Tracks (2019)

March 16

  • Staged: Complete Season 2

March 17

  • Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere

March 18

  • Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2
  • Identity (2003)

March 19

  • Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8

March 22

  • Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3

March 23

  • Breeders: Season 2 Premiere
  • 100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

  • Collective (2019)

March 26

  • Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2
  • Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale
  • Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
  • The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

  • Vikings: Complete Season 6B

March 31

  • Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere

