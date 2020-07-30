Hulu has something for everyone, from current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2020:

August 1

  • Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
  • The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
  • 71 (2015)
  • 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
  • A Good Woman (2006)
  • A Perfect Murder (1998)
  • Australia (2008)
  • The Brothers McMullen (1995)
  • Cats & Dogs (2001)
  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • City Slickers (1991)
  • City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
  • Company Business (1991)
  • Death At A Funeral (2010)
  • Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Free Fall (2013)
  • Gayby (2012)
  • Hellraiser (1987)
  • Hurricane Bianca (2016)
  • Just Charlie (2017)
  • The Last Stand (2013)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
  • Margin Call (2011)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • My Bloody Valentine (1981)
  • Pit Stop (2013)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
  • Safe (2012)
  • The Saint (1997)
  • Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
  • Sordid Lives (2000)
  • Spare Parts (2015)
  • Stanley & Iris (1990)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Stuck On You (2003)
  • Top Gun (1986)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Were The World Mine (2008)

August 2

  • Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3

  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
  • Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

  • The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
  • Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

  • The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode

August 10

  • Hard Night Falling (2019)
  • Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

  • Alive And Kicking (2016)
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12

  • Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

August 14

  • Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

  • A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
  • Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
  • Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
  • Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
  • Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
  • Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
  • House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134
  • Island Life: Complete Season 15
  • Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
  • Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
  • Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
  • Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

August 16

  • Behind You (2020)

August 18

  • The Cup (2012)

August 20

  • Daffodils (2020)
  • Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

  • Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3

August 22

  • Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23

  • Blindspot: Complete Season 5

August 24

  • The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

  • Mom: Complete Season 7

August 28

  • The Binge (2020)

August 31

  • Casino Royale (2006)
  • Primal (2019)
  • Quantum of Solace (2008)
  • The Courier (2019)

Expiring August 31

  • 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
  • The American President (1995)
  • Assassination Tango (2003)
  • Born to be Wild (2011)
  • Casino (1995)
  • Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
  • Charlotte’s Web (1973)
  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • Cliffhanger (1993)
  • The Cookout (2004)
  • Crooked Hearts (1991)
  • Dave (1993)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
  • Equilibrium (2002)
  • Fair Game (2010)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Fun in Acapulco (1963)
  • Gorky Park (1983)
  • Happily N’Ever After (2007)
  • Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
  • Hud (1963)
  • Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
  • Joyride (1997)
  • Liar, Liar (1997)
  • The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
  • Molly (1999)
  • Moonstruck (1987)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Risky Business (1983)
  • Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
  • The Scout (1994)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • Shirley Valentine (1989)
  • Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
  • Top Gun (1986)
  • Trade (2007)
  • The Whistle Blower (1987)
  • Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
  • The X-Files (1998)
  • Zardoz (1974)

