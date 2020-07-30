Hulu has something for everyone, from current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2020:
August 1
- Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
- The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
- 71 (2015)
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- A Perfect Murder (1998)
- Australia (2008)
- The Brothers McMullen (1995)
- Cats & Dogs (2001)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- City Slickers (1991)
- City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
- Company Business (1991)
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Free Fall (2013)
- Gayby (2012)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hurricane Bianca (2016)
- Just Charlie (2017)
- The Last Stand (2013)
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Pit Stop (2013)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
- Safe (2012)
- The Saint (1997)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
- Sordid Lives (2000)
- Spare Parts (2015)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Stuck On You (2003)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Were The World Mine (2008)
August 2
- Shark vs. Surfer: Special
August 3
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
- Ordinary Love (2019)
August 6
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- Slay the Dragon (2020)
August 7
- The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode
August 10
- Hard Night Falling (2019)
- Lucky Day (2020)
August 11
- Alive And Kicking (2016)
- Monster’s Ball (2001)
August 12
- Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
August 14
- Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
August 15
- A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
- Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
- Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
- Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
- Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
- Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
- House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134
- Island Life: Complete Season 15
- Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
August 16
- Behind You (2020)
August 18
- The Cup (2012)
August 20
- Daffodils (2020)
- Unacknowledged (2017)
August 21
- Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3
August 22
- Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
August 23
- Blindspot: Complete Season 5
August 24
- The Roads Not Taken (2020)
August 26
- Mom: Complete Season 7
August 28
- The Binge (2020)
August 31
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Primal (2019)
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
- The Courier (2019)
Expiring August 31
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- The American President (1995)
- Assassination Tango (2003)
- Born to be Wild (2011)
- Casino (1995)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- The Cookout (2004)
- Crooked Hearts (1991)
- Dave (1993)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
- Equilibrium (2002)
- Fair Game (2010)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Fun in Acapulco (1963)
- Gorky Park (1983)
- Happily N’Ever After (2007)
- Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
- Hud (1963)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- Joyride (1997)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
- Molly (1999)
- Moonstruck (1987)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Risky Business (1983)
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
- The Scout (1994)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Trade (2007)
- The Whistle Blower (1987)
- Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
- The X-Files (1998)
- Zardoz (1974)