Everything coming and going on Netflix in February

0

From Hype Beast

For the month of February, Netflix is releasing an interesting slate of Valentines-themed titles and a highly-anticipated true-crime series.

Leading the month’s slate is Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, along with the docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel which investigates the 2013 case of Elisa Lam. Other new titles joining are Firefly Lane with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the K-drama Space Sweepers, the NASCAR comedy show The Crew and Rosamund Pike, and Peter Dinklage’s I Care A Lot.

Meanwhile, projects leaving the streaming service include a number of Power Rangers titles and the creepy Psycho prequel Bates Motel.

Take a look at the complete list of titles below.

Coming to Netflix

Available February 1st

The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2
Zathura

Available February 2nd

Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

Available February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane

Available February 5th

Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Available February 6th

The Sinner: Jamie

Available February 8th

iCarly: Seasons 1–2
War Dogs

Available February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Available February 11th

Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love

Available February 12th

Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico’s Journey

Available February 13th

Monsoon

Available February 15th

The Crew

Available February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Available February 17th

Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Available February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Available February 19th

I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa

Available February 20th

Classmates Minus

Available February 21st

The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2

Available February 23rd

Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé

Available February 24th

Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Available February 25th

Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Caught by a Wave
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother

Available February 26th

Crazy About Her

Leaving Netflix

Leaving February 1st

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Attack on Titan (Season 1)
Behzat Ç (Season 1 – 96 episodes)
Big Bad Beetleborgs (1997)
Braxton Family Values (Seasons 1-2)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Fairy Tail (Season 1)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Leo & Tig (2017)
Malicious (2018)
Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
My Life My Story (2017)
Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997)
Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (Season 1)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)
Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)
Power Rangers in Space (1998)
Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)
Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000)
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999)
Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)
Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)
Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)
Power Rangers RPM (2009)
Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)
Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)
Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)
Power Rangers Time Force (2001)
Power Rangers Wild Force (2002)
Power Rangers Zeo (1996)
Power Rangers: Megaforce (2013)
Total Drama (2015)
V.R. Troopers (1995)

Leaving February 5th

Erased (2012)
OCTB (Season 1)

Leaving February 6th

Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving February 8th

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)

Leaving February 9th

Tientsin Mystic (Season 1)

Leaving February 11th

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving February 12th

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving February 14th

Age of Glory (2 Seasons)
Exclusive Edition (Season 1)
Glowing Embers (Season 1)
The Iron Lady (Season 1)
The Mortified Guide (Season 1)

Leaving February 15th

Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)

Leaving February 16th

Kon Kon Kon (Season 1)

Leaving February 17th

Brave Miss World (Season 1)

Leaving February 20th

Bates Motel (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving February 21st

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving February 22nd

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving February 25th

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving February 26th

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving February 28th

A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)

