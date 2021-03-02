Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2021.

March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

March 12

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back TimeMexico Untamed, Season 1

