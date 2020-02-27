As your Representative in Congress, it is my privilege to deliver this newsletter with opportunities for federal grants in District 10. Grants are available to individuals, non-profit organizations, and state or local government entities. As you may know, federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability. It is my hope that this newsletter will be a helpful resource for you in the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, my Director of Economic and Community Development, at 321-388-9808. Additional Information

Early Head Start – Child Care Partnership Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc.

Award: $2,472,761

Description: This Administration for Children and Families grant is awarded to public or private non-profit organizations, including community-based and faith-based organizations, or for-profit organizations that seek to provide a high-quality, comprehensive birth-to-five program incorporating both Head Start and Early Head Start funding, or to provide for Head Start only or Early Head Start only, to children and families residing in Osceola, Seminole, and Orange Counties, Florida. 2020 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant – Department of Homeland Security Award: $2,800,000 – $3,500,000

Description: The Urban Area Security Initiative program assists high-threat, high-density Urban Areas in efforts to build, sustain, and deliver the capabilities necessary to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism. This grant is specifically for the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Metropolitan Statistical Area. The final funding figure for this year will total between $2.8 and $3.5 million, with the final figure based on the alignment of local programs to the four national priority areas: Cybersecurity Soft targets/crowded places Intelligence and information sharing Emerging threats

Gulf States Regional Law Enforcement Technology Training and Technical Assistance Initiative – Department of Justice Recipient: City of Orlando

Award: $101,120

Description: The Bureau of Justice Assistance Gulf States Regional Law Enforcement Technology Assistance Initiative is an innovative new program designed to provide resources and technology to law enforcement jurisdictions within the five Gulf States (Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas) to assist with information and intelligence sharing to reduce crime and illegal drug trafficking. The grants awarded under this initiative are expected to enhance information and criminal intelligence sharing between local law enforcement agencies and their local fusion centers. Awardees under this initiative should also work toward sharing this type of information with federal and state agencies with the intention to reduce crime. Community Project Grant – National Endowment for the Humanities Recipient: Valencia College Foundation

Award: $5,000

Description: Florida Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is funding Valencia College Foundation’s “#VotesForAll: The Power to Create a More Perfect Democracy” project. These funds will support multiple Central Florida based community forums about the importance of voting rights. These programs help preserve Florida’s rich cultural heritage, promote civic engagement, and foster connections among cultural organizations and community groups across the state. Events will be offered at Valencia College and other community sites and are open to students and the general public free of charge. Ryan White HIV Emergency Relief Program – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Orange County Government

Award: $2,100,000

Description: The Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, essential support services, and medications for low-income people living with HIV who are uninsured and underserved. This funding is for local, community-based organizations to provide outpatient, ambulatory, family-centered primary and specialty medical care for women, infants, children and youth living with HIV. This funding may also be used to provide support services to people living with HIV and their affected family members. Upcoming Grant Opportunities Nonprofit Security Grant Program – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $100,000

Application Deadline: March 6, 2020

Description: The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) provides funding support for physical security enhancements and other security related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. NSGP seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts. Nonprofit applications and required documents are due to the State Administrative Agency by Friday, March 6, 2020, 5:00PM (EST). Please email the Investment Justification and required documents to: fdem_nsgpgrant@em.myflorida. com.

com. More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324575 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $9,000,000

Application Deadline: March 13, 2020

Description: The Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Grants Programs Directorate is responsible for the implementation and administrations of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The purpose of the AFG Program is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards. The program guidance document provides potential applicants with the details of the requirements, processing, and evaluation of an application for financial assistance for eligible activities.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=323949 Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program – Small Business Administration Award Ceiling: $300,000

Application Deadline: March 19, 2020

Description: The eligible applicants with established training programs provide entrepreneurship training to female veteran small business owners and entrepreneurs, to female transitioning service members and to spouses of veterans with outcomes that reflect new business starts, job creation/retention, and income generation that results in the establishment of and expansion of existing small firms owned by female veterans and spouses of veterans.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324678 Build to Scale Program – Concept Proposal – Department of Commerce Award Ceiling: $1,500,000

Application Deadline: March 24, 2020

Description: The Build to Scale Program invites organizations who are aiding companies in developing the next generation of technologies to apply for funding. These organizations may be operating initiatives to unlock investment capital across a region or sector, operating programs to accelerate company growth, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, and/or enabling technology commercialization. Under the Build to Scale Program, EDA is soliciting applications for three separate competitions: Venture Challenge, Capital Challenge, and Industry Challenge.

Applicants may apply to all three challenges but may only submit one application per competition.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324375 Community-Scale Air Toxics Ambient Monitoring – Environmental Protection Agency Award Ceiling: $750,000

Application Deadline: March 30, 2020

Description: This notice announces the availability of funds and solicits applications for proposals for projects designed to assist state, local, and tribal air agencies in identifying and characterizing air toxics, also known as hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), through work that falls into one of four categories. Those categories are: Characterizing the impacts of air toxics in a community (community-scale monitoring); Assessing impacts of toxics emissions from specific sources (near-source monitoring); Evaluating new and emerging testing methods for air toxics; and, Analyzing existing air toxics data and developing or enhancing analytical, modeling, and/or implementation tools. Air toxics of particular interest to EPA in this solicitation include ethylene oxide, chloroprene, benzene, 1,3-butadiene, and metals such as hexavalent chromium, nickel, and arsenic.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324445 Community Policing Development (CPD) – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $1,500,000

Application Deadline: March 31, 2020

Description: Community Policing Development (CPD) funds are used to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement agencies through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, the development of innovative community policing strategies, guidebooks, and promising practices that are national in scope and responsive to the solicitation topic requirements. The 2020 CPD program has been established to fund specific projects related to the following topic areas: Law Enforcement Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation Program Toolkit; Recruiting the Next Generation of Officers and Deputies; Promising Practices in Law Enforcement Victim Support; Rural Law Enforcement Training Center; Managing High-Risk Law Enforcement Vehicular Pursuits; Implementing Successful Faith-Based Partnerships; Police Academy Innovations; Public Safety Implications of Driving Automation Systems for Motor Vehicles; Open Category; and Invitational Applications.

Detailed descriptions of each of these topics are available in the application guide.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324005 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $350,000

Application Deadline: March 31, 2020

Description: Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) funds are used to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, and implementation of promising practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness programs. The 2020 LEMHWA program has been established to fund specific projects related to the following topic areas: Peer Support Implementation Projects; National Peer Support Program for Small and Rural Agencies; LEMHWA Coordinator Assistance Provider, and Invitational Applications.

Detailed descriptions of each of these topics are available in the application guide.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324001 Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $8,600,000

Application Deadline: March 31, 2020

Description: Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) program funds that are used to provide scenario-based training that prepares officers and other first responders to safely and effectively handle active-shooter and other violent threats. The 2020 PASS program will fund an applicant to train at least 20,000 first responders through scenario-based, multi-disciplinary training classes. Detailed descriptions are available in the application guide.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=324000 National Infrastructure Investments – Department of Transportation Award Ceiling: $25,000,000

Application Deadline: May 18, 2020

Description: The Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 provided $1 billion for National Infrastructure Investments. As with previous rounds, funds for the FY 2020 BUILD Transportation program are to be awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. The Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 states that not less than $15,000,000 will be used for planning, preparation, or design of projects eligible for funding. If this solicitation does not result in the award and obligation of all available funds, DOT may publish additional solicitations.

