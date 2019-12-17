Grants are available to individuals, non-profit organizations, and state or local government entities. As you may know, federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability. It is my hope that this newsletter will be a helpful resource for you in the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, my Director of Economic and Community Development, at 321-388-9808. Additional Information

Small Business Innovation Research Phase I Project – National Science Foundation Recipient: UNKNOT.ID Inc. of Winter Garden

Award: $223,468.00

Description: This Small Business Innovation Research Phase I project addresses the long-standing challenge in securing one-to-many biometric systems, widely used in hospitals, border control infrastructure and more. Recent cybersecurity attacks and privacy violations make it critical to develop an adversarial resistant technology that enables secure biometric authentication at scale, while at the same time providing rigorous privacy assurance to users. Public Assistance Alternative Procedures Direct Administrative Cost – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Division of Emergency Management

Award: $4,429,871.63

Description: This award provides $4,429,871.63 in federal funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for Public Assistance Alternative Procedures – Direct Administrative Costs as a result of FEMA-DR-4337-FL (Hurricane Irma). Funding is authorized under Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. This is a Public Assistance Alternative Procedures Direct Administrative Cost (DAC) project which allows Subrecipients to receive fixed estimate DAC award, calculated as a flat rate percentage of all sub-recipients eligible emergency and permanent work, prior to insurance reductions. Emergency Protective Measures – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Department of Health

Award: $18,666,745.69

Description: This award provides $18,666,745.69 in federal funding to FL Department of Health for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of FEMA-DR-4337-FL (Hurricane Irma). Funding is authorized under Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. During the incident period, Hurricane Irma created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public requiring emergency response and protective measures to FL Department of Health. The Applicant utilized Force Account Labor, Force Account Materials and one contract during Emergency Protective Measures throughout the State of Florida from September 4th, 2017 to October 3rd, 2017. Upcoming Grant Opportunities Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Grant Program – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $1,250,000

Application Deadline: January 27, 2020

Description: The Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program encourages state, local, and tribal governments and courts to treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322726 High School Equivalency Program – Department of Education Award Ceiling: $475,000

Application Deadline: January 28, 2020

Description: The HEP is designed to assist migratory or seasonal farmworkers (or immediate family members of such workers) to obtain the equivalent of a secondary school diploma and subsequently to gain improved employment, enter into military service, or be placed in an institution of higher education (IHE) or other postsecondary education or training.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322753 College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) – Department of Education Award Ceiling: $425,000

Application Deadline: January 28, 2020

Description: CAMP is designed to assist migratory or seasonal farmworkers (or immediate family members of such workers) who are enrolled or are admitted for enrollment on a full-time basis at an institution of higher education (IHE) complete their first academic year.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322732 Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $800,000

Application Deadline: January 29, 2020

Description: The Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Grant Program is intended to increase the availability of civil and criminal legal assistance needed to effectively aid adult and youth victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking who are seeking relief in legal matters relating to or arising out of that abuse or violence, at minimum or no cost to the victims. LAV Grant Program funds may not be used to provide criminal defense services. Grant funds may be used to provide direct legal services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking in matters related to or arising out of that abuse or violence. The objective of the LAV Grant Program.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322640 Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections – National Endowment for the Humanities Award Ceiling: $350,000

Application Deadline: January 30, 2020

Description: The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Division of Preservation and Access is accepting applications for the Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections program. The purpose of this program is to help cultural institutions meet the complex challenge of preserving large and diverse holdings of humanities materials for future generations by supporting sustainable conservation measures that mitigate deterioration, prolong the useful life of collections, and support institutional resilience: the ability to anticipate and respond to disasters resulting from natural or human activity.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322733 Empowering Communities to Reduce Falls and Falls Risk – Department of Health and Human Services Award Ceiling: $300,000

Application Deadline: January 31, 2020

Description: Funding Opportunity Goals: Goal: Through robust partnerships, develop a result-based, comprehensive strategy for reducing falls and falls risk among older adults and adults with disabilities living in your community, or Goal: Significantly increase the number of older adults and adults with disabilities who participate in evidence-based falls prevention programs, while concurrently pursuing the sustainability of these programs beyond the end of the grant period.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322423 Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $750,000

Application Deadline: February 3, 2020

Description: The program will support the following types of housing assistance for victims of all forms of human trafficking: (1) transitional housing, including funding for the operating expenses of a newly developed or existing transitional housing program; (2) short-term housing assistance, including rental or utilities payment assistance and assistance with related expenses. Projects must also include support services designed to enable victims of human trafficking and any dependents to locate and secure permanent housing and find employment.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=322837