Thanks to federal, state and local resources, we have access to needed information that can help us navigate through and mitigate this COVID-19 crises. The better informed we are, the more we can fight the spread, reduce anxiety, and hopefully better carry on with our daily lives. We will get through this!
Here are many of the top resources in one place, for your convenience:
Federal Resources
State Resources
Division of Emergency Management
COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard
COVID-19 Call Center: (866) 779-6121
Small Business Bridge Loan Program
Unemployment / Reemployment Assistance
Local Resources
Community Health Centers, Apopka
Florida Department of Health in Orange County
Orange County Government COVID-19 Page
Educational Resources
Statewide School Closure Updates
Scholastic Learn at Home – Educational curricula being offered for free while schools are closed
Dept. of Education scholastic resource list
PBS Kids Daily Newsletter – Offers fun & educational activities your children can take part in at home
For Small Businesses
Dept. of Labor – Resources for workers & employers
SBA Disaster Loan Assistance – Information on the US Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program
Small Business Bridge Loan Program – Information on the state of Florida’s small business emergency loan program
Short Term Compensations – Information from the Dept. of Economic Opportunity
Temporary Layoffs – Information from the Dept. of Economic Opportunity
For Senior Citizens
AARP – What you need to know about coronavirus
Other Resources:
Free meals for children under 18 — Provided by the Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Price Gouging reporting center — Provided by the office of the Attorney General