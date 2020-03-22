Thanks to federal, state and local resources, we have access to needed information that can help us navigate through and mitigate this COVID-19 crises. The better informed we are, the more we can fight the spread, reduce anxiety, and hopefully better carry on with our daily lives. We will get through this!

Here are many of the top resources in one place, for your convenience:

Federal Resources

US Capitol Building, Washington, DC

CDC

White House Guidelines

National Institutes of Health

Travel Advisory Website

Tracking Outbreaks

 

State Resources

The Florida capitol buildings in Tallahassee. Spencer Hopkins

Florida Department of Health

Division of Emergency Management

COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard

COVID-19 Call Center: (866) 779-6121

Small Business Bridge Loan Program

Unemployment / Reemployment Assistance

 

Local Resources

Apopka City Hall

AdventHealth COVID-19 Page

Apopka Chamber of Commerce

City of Apopka COVID-19 Page

Community Health Centers, Apopka

Florida Department of Health in Orange County

Orange County Government COVID-19 Page

Orange County Public Schools

 

Educational Resources

Statewide School Closure Updates 

Scholastic Learn at Home – Educational curricula being offered for free while schools are closed

Dept. of Education scholastic resource list

PBS Kids Daily Newsletter – Offers fun & educational activities your children can take part in at home

 

For Small Businesses

Dept. of Labor – Resources for workers & employers

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance – Information on the US Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program

Small Business Bridge Loan Program – Information on the state of Florida’s small business emergency loan program

Short Term Compensations – Information from the Dept. of Economic Opportunity

Temporary Layoffs – Information from the Dept. of Economic Opportunity

 

For Senior Citizens

AARP – What you need to know about coronavirus

Department of Elder Affairs

 

Other Resources:

Free meals for children under 18 — Provided by the Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Price Gouging reporting center  — Provided by the office of the Attorney General

Coronavirus Tax Relief

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here