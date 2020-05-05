From Orange County Government, Florida and Community Health Center, Inc.

Thanks to Orange County’s request for an ongoing testing location in Apopka, Community Health Centers, Inc. is now offering COVID-19 drive-up testing in the dental parking lot, 210 E 7th St., Apopka.

Testing will be offered to symptomatic patients including shortness of breath, fever, body aches, and/or cough. Testing will be done by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for new and existing patients.

To schedule an appointment, call 407-905-8827.

There is no cost for the COVID-19 test. However, depending on health insurance, a medical visit fee may be applicable. Patients may also qualify for our sliding discount program, based on family size and income.

All Community Health Centers’ locations are open with no disruption in hours of operation.

All CHC dental locations are offering immediate appointments for dental emergencies and urgent care for all ages.

Our optometry department is mailing our glasses at no cost to our patients.

We are encouraging our pharmacy patients to utilize our free mail-order prescription service with up to a 90-day supply.

Telemedicine is now offered to new and existing patients for Pediatrics, Family Medicine, and Behavioral Health.

Please limit entry to the centers to a single individual if possible.

Community Health Centers is not charging patients for COVID-19 testing during the declared public health emergency (though a medical visit fee may be applicable, see above).

To schedule an appointment, please call the appointment line at 407-905-8827 or 352-314-7400.