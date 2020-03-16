From City of Apopka

March 16, 2020

Dear City Resident,

I am writing to provide an update on measures we are taking here at the City to minimize unnecessary risks and navigate the ever-changing environment:

– Council Meetings will be live streamed on YouTube. Please visit our website, apopka.net, for the meeting link for the March 18, 2020 meeting.

– Encouraging customers to pay City bills online or use our drive thru as well as apply for permits over the phone or email.

– Postponed City events include the Art and Foliage Festival, Farmers Market, Apopka Proud Concert and BBQ event, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Public Safety Day. We will re-evaluate whether to reschedule these events at a later date. Please continue to visit our site as more information becomes available.

– Encouraging any organizations or individuals that have rented our City facilities for large group events to consider canceling their events out of an abundance of caution. We will refund deposits.

– Limiting public access to certain areas of the fire stations – we are asking no visitors in the living quarters to limit exposure.

– Stopping all Fire Department and Police Department community-relation events until further notice.

– All Fire Department staff are being evaluated and monitored for any symptoms prior to entering nursing homes.

We continue to monitor all CDC updates and make adjustments accordingly. We ask that you take the necessary precautions as well to minimize exposure to your friends and family as well as our staff. This is uncharted territory, but we will persevere together.

Mayor Nelson