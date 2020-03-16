From City of Apopka
March 16, 2020
Dear City Resident,
I am writing to provide an update on measures we are taking here at the City to minimize unnecessary risks and navigate the ever-changing environment:
– Council Meetings will be live streamed on YouTube. Please visit our website, apopka.net, for the meeting link for the March 18, 2020 meeting.
– Encouraging customers to pay City bills online or use our drive thru as well as apply for permits over the phone or email.
– Postponed City events include the Art and Foliage Festival, Farmers Market, Apopka Proud Concert and BBQ event, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Public Safety Day. We will re-evaluate whether to reschedule these events at a later date. Please continue to visit our site as more information becomes available.
– Encouraging any organizations or individuals that have rented our City facilities for large group events to consider canceling their events out of an abundance of caution. We will refund deposits.
– Limiting public access to certain areas of the fire stations – we are asking no visitors in the living quarters to limit exposure.
– Stopping all Fire Department and Police Department community-relation events until further notice.
– All Fire Department staff are being evaluated and monitored for any symptoms prior to entering nursing homes.
We continue to monitor all CDC updates and make adjustments accordingly. We ask that you take the necessary precautions as well to minimize exposure to your friends and family as well as our staff. This is uncharted territory, but we will persevere together.
Mayor Nelson
The City of Apopka is closely following updates from the Florida Department of Health and the CDC regarding COVID-19. It is important for the health of the community to prevent the spread of viruses.
What is COVID-19?
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person.
What are the symptoms?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
How can I protect myself?
The best measure is to minimize the potential of virus exposure. Residents can help to prevent contraction of germs by following these simple steps each day at home and work:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating, after the use of the restroom, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick to diminish the chance of spreading infection.
– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your elbow.
– Clean frequently touched surfaces around your home or office (tables, counter tops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.
– If you are sick, get medical care. If you are concerned that you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) or may have come in contact with someone who you suspect to have it, contact your health care provider immediately.
Events in the City of Apopka
Temporary closures:
- All Senior Programs
- Little League
- Soccer
- Softball
Postponed:
- 59th Annual Art and Foliage Festival
- Apopka Farmers Market
- Apopka Proud Concert
- Apopka Proud BBQ Event
- Apopka Easter Egg Hunt
- Public Safety Day 2020
- Cookies and Milk with a Cop
Check back for continued updates on all City-sponsored events.
Resources
The Florida Department of Health is the lead agency monitoring infectious diseases throughout the state.
The statewide COVID-19 Call Center is 1-866-779-6121 and is available from 8 AM to 7 PM weekdays. Questions can also be sent to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
The local Orange County Health Department office created a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19.
Call 407-723-5004 between 8 AM and 5 PM weekdays.
Helpful Links
- Florida Health 2019 Novel Coronavirus Disease and Conditions
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus Disease 2019
- World Health Organization Coronavirus Information
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 Situation Summary
- Fact Sheets from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Frequently Asked Questions and Answers from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Thank you for your continued cooperation in helping to ensure we follow best practices to keep the City of Apopka healthy as we navigate this complex situation together.