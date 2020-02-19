From Community Health Centers

Central Florida based Community Health Centers, Inc. was, recently, announced as a Best and the Brightest Company to Work For® by National Association for Business Resources (NABR), for the second consecutive year. This program awards companies that excel at employee relations, use innovation to motivate employees, implement creative compensation programs and more will be recognized by NABR at the National Best and Brightest Illuminate Summit in Dallas, Texas in March 2021.

The 2019 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for Winners are not ranked. The Best and Brightest Program honored 540 national winning organizations from across the country out of 5,000 nominations. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President, and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

“On behalf of our leadership team, we are pleased to accept the award for The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. We will continue to focus on happy, purpose-filled team members while delivering quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to Central Florida’s diverse communities,” states Debra Andree, MD, President & CEO of Community Health Centers, Inc.

“It is an honor that we were chosen as a Best and Brightest winner, again. This award is nationally recognized and includes employers from across the nation and all industries. We value each of our team members and strive to provide quality programs to support them, so they can focus on our mission,” said Cheryl Viadero, Vice President/Chief Human Resources Officer/Chief Compliance Officer, Community Health Centers, Inc.

About Community Health Centers, Inc.

Community Health Centers, Inc. (CHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured, and underserved children and adults within Central Florida. With more than 500 team members, CHC provides care to more than 66,000 patients each year in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities. www.chcfl.org

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

Visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/programs/winners/ to see the complete list of winners.