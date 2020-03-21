All 13 Community Health Centers locations are open with no disruption in hours of operation.

Community Health Centers (CHC) continues to monitor the activity of COVID-19. We are working with state and community partners under the guidance of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Florida Department of Health (DOH), and local county health departments to stay informed regarding coronavirus.

Apopka Locations

Apopka FAMILY & OB/GYN CARE

225 E 7th St

Apopka, FL 32703

Apopka DENTAL CARE

210 E 7th St

Apopka, FL 32703

Apopka PEDIATRIC CARE

618 S Forest Ave

Apopka, FL 32703

We are prepared for the possibility of having to respond to a Person Under Investigation (PUI) by implementing procedures, resources and capabilities to lessen the impacts on our communities and team members.

We continue screening all patients for risks and symptoms of COVID-19 infection. CHC has obtained the necessary equipment and protection for team members to provide COVID-19 testing for current CHC patients. For non-CHC patients, per DOH and CDC recommendations, those are instructed to call their Primary Care Provider or their county health department as appropriate from home to control the transmission. To schedule an appointment, please call the appointment line at 407-905-8827 or visit us at www.chcfl.org.

Prevention Tips

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick and notify occupational health services.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. Then, throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Use social distancing measures.

Take advantage of pick-up and delivery services.

Avoid handshaking.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

About Community Health Centers, Inc.

Community Health Centers, Inc. (CHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured, and underserved children and adults within Central Florida. CHC provides care to more than 66,000 patients, each year, in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities.