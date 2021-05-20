July 4th celebration at the Apopka Amphitheater

From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka is gearing up to host their annual July 4th Celebration at the Apopka Amphitheater, and the community is invited to mark your calendars and join in on the fun!

Independence Day in Apopka will kick off at 7pm with a free, family-friendly concert from Midnight Mayhem. While you no doubt have heard almost every band tell you that they ‘put on a great show’, ‘know how to work the room’, ‘have a huge following’, etc., Midnight Mayhem says that with them, it “really is the case”! They will be performing the greatest songs from today’s newest hits to the classics you love to hear that will keep you “singing and dancing all night long”.

By 9pm, you’ll be primed and ready to enjoy the fireworks show planned to bring smiles to young and old and close out the evening’s festivities.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and a limited number of vendors will be on site during this event. A few prohibited Items will not be allowed, so be sure to check that before heading over.

You can check back at the City’s event’s page to keep updated on any additions or changes. And if you have any questions, or would like to be a vendor at this event, reach out to Carolyn in the Recreation Department.

Event Information