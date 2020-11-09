From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka updated their calendar to showcase all the holiday events and opportunities coming to the community in less than a month. Get ready to enjoy Christmas traditions from the city tree lighting to the annual parade, holiday craft markets to a pops concert.

Mark your calendars with these great events and start looking forward to a much needed time of community celebration.

Apopka Tree Lighting at Apopka Farmers Market

December 3, 2020 at Kit Land Nelson Park at 6 PM

This family-friendly event will be during the weekly Apopka Farmers Market (5:30 PM to 8 PM). Join in as the City lights up Kit Land Nelson Park for the holidays. Come out and shop at the holiday market.

Apopka Holiday Market & Craft Fair at Apopka Farmers Market

December 10, 2020 at Kit Land Nelson Park

Join the City for this Holiday Craft Fair during the weekly Apopka Farmers Market (5:30 PM to 8 PM). Shop for the holidays and support small businesses and local makers. Both dates will feature food vendors, makers, and more!

Want to become a vendor at the holiday market? Email RTP Productions to find out how. Visit RTP Productions website for more information about the weekly market.

44th Annual Christmas Parade

December 12, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka & The City of Apopka present this year’s theme, “Health, Hope, & Unity.” The route will run northbound on Park Avenue from First United Methodist Church of Apopka to Votaw Road.

Parade applications are available on the Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka’s website.

Holiday Pops Concert with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

December 12, 2020 at the Apopka Amphitheater from 6 PM to 8 PM

The City is proud to host this free event, featuring a special family-friendly concert from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate the holidays.

Visit the Orlando Philharmonic’s website for additional information.

Apopka Holiday Market & Craft Fair at Apopka Farmers Market

December 17, 2020 at Kit Land Nelson Park

Another opportunity for Christmas shopping at the Holiday Craft Fair during the Apopka Farmers Market (5:30 PM to 8 PM).

Visit RTP Productions website for more information about the weekly market.

Wreaths Across America

December 19, 2020 at Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery at 12 PM

Wreaths Across America will be at the cemetery to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. For more information about this event, including how to participate, please visit the Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery Wreaths across America page.

Eagle Scout Project at Veterans Memorial

December 19, 2020 at Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery at 12 PM

At the beginning of the Wreaths Across America ceremony, Apopka High School senior and local Scouts BSA member of Troop 4773, Julia Shepherd, will be presenting her Eagle Scout project at the Veterans’ Memorial. This project includes adding flagpoles to represent each branch of the military and updating the surrounding landscape.