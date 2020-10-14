The City of Apopka, in partnership with The Recycling Partnership, is launching a recycling education initiative, “Recycling Anti-Contamination: Feet on the Street.”

The goal of this project is to reduce contamination of recycling in the City’s single stream curbside recycling bins. As part of this initiative, all City residents in the designated project areas will receive an informational mailer on recyclable versus non-recyclables items.

The Recycling Partnership’s Feet on the Street program is intended to increase quality recyclables – items that are acceptable for recycling, such as clean, empty, and dry materials. This way, these items can circulate back into the recycling system to become new products or packaging.

“Recycling is a valuable public service for Apopka residents,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson. “Recycling provides an opportunity for our residents to protect the environment while enhancing their local economy. The Feet on the Street program will help provide guidance for residents.”

How it will work

Starting October 14, 2020, crews of tagging teams with MidAtlantic Solid Waste Consultants ( MSW ) will inspect recycling carts in and around Ariane Hills, Breckenridge, Clear Lake Estates, Clear Lake Landing, Errol Estates, Country Address, Sheeler Oaks, Fisher Plantation, Lake Heiniger, Landings at Rock Springs, Maudehellen, Partnership Hills, Pittman Estates, Rock Springs Estates, Rock Springs Ridge, Wekiva Crest and Woodfield Oaks. Based on the items found in the recycling cart, residential carts will receive an “Oops Warning!” tag if non-recyclables are found in the cart. Carts given an “Oops-Warning” tag that are found to have non-recyclables in the following pick-up will be given another “Oops” tag, and their cart will be rejected at the curb; the resident’s cart will be picked up on their next recycling pick-up day if the correct items are found in the cart at that time.

Please note that tagging teams conducting curbside inspections of recycling carts have established and will be utilizing COVID-19 cart monitor and office protocols to ensure the safety of both the operators and residents.

“The Recycling Partnership is pleased to partner with the City of Apopka and pilot our Feet on the Street program as we continue to optimize recycling across the Sunshine State,” said Jill Martin, Director of Community Programs at The Recycling Partnership. “By providing residents real-time personalized recycling feedback, we are helping the City of Apopka capture more quality recyclables that are then transformed into new materials or packaging, saving taxpayers money while creating a more resilient, circular economy and a less wasteful planet.”

Now, more than ever, Apopka residents view recycling as an essential public service. And during a time of social distancing where many non-essential employees are working from home and commercial recycling is near an all-time low, producers see residential recycling programs as a critical supplier for manufacturing.

Tips for recycling in Apopka

In Apopka, recyclables should be loose and not in bags, and no plastic bags should be placed in curbside containers. Items with food residue, batteries and small electronics, as well as Styrofoam™, should not be placed in residents’ recycling carts. Many of these materials can cause equipment jams at recycling processing facilities, creating hazards for recycling facility workers.