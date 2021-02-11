From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka will be hosting a free, family-friendly concert this weekend, with special musical guest Beautiful Bobby Blackmon. The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by artists such as Eugene Snowden, Are Friends Electric, the Tanner Keegan Band, Will N’ Ray, and Midnight Mayhem.

The Saturday Sounds concert events are running every Saturday night from 5pm – 7pm, through May 29, 2021, held at the Apopka Amphitheater located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka 32712.

Beautiful Bobby Blackmon – February 13

Bobby Blackmon is better known as Beautiful Bobby Blackmon & The B3 Band. This legendary talent has opened numerous shows for Blues icons BB King & Buddy Guy. The band is a contemporary soul blues band who can be seen touring throughout venues/festivals around the state of Florida and beyond. Currently Beautiful Bobby Blackmon has 4 CDs that can be heard on the radio or on various streaming services. Get ready for a high energy performance.

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists Band – February 20

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists are a high energy band from Orlando, FL. Known for their fusion of rock, soul, funk and folk, they have played notable venues such as the main stage at Okeechobee Music and Arts Fest and the House of Blues in Orlando. Recently voted one of Orlando’s best rock acts. You don’t want to miss this!

Robert Harris Smooth Jazz – February 27

Robert Harris is one of the premier Jazz/ R&B groups in Florida. Harris can be seen at National Jazz Festivals and concerts, on the same bill as Jazz icons Mindi Abair, Richard Eilliot, The Rippingtons, Spyro Gyra. Harris has had great success with Jazz, charting hits on the radio around the country. He has enjoyed three national hits from his latest CD “Miami Sun.”

Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted and encouraged, though there will be a limited number of vendors available as well. Seating will be social distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater, every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.

For artist information and updates about this concert series visit the City of Apopka Events page. If you would like to be a vendor at one or more of the concerts, please contact Carolyn at events@apopka.net or 407-703-1784.