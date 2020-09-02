By Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

After a long day, there are few things better than coming home to a nice, home-cooked meal. However, if you’re the top chef in your household, cooking is more pleasurable, when you have natural gas. With busy work schedules, school and childcare, it’s easy to plan and cook fun, delicious and nutritious meals that work for you and your family.

If you are looking for an opportunity to finally mix things up in the kitchen, there’s no better time to start than now; September 25 is National Cooking Day. Of course, National Cooking Day is a time to celebrate all that cooking has to offer, but it’s also a perfect way to discover something new and enjoyable in the kitchen.

Whether it’s a new recipe you’ve been itching to try, new meal prep techniques or that virtual cooking class you just haven’t had time for yet, National Cooking Day is your chance to ramp up your cooking skills and literally bring something new to the table.

This year, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District wants you to consider natural gas cooking as your latest kitchen hack. Natural gas grills, ovens and stoves come with many benefits and, as a result, are the preferred kitchen appliances for restaurants and commercial kitchens nationwide. By making the switch to natural gas, you can elevate your cooking game to a whole new level.

There are many benefits of natural gas cooking

Controlled Temperatures – With just a simple turn of a knob, you can regulate the exact temperature of your stovetop when you cook with a natural gas range. Often, temperature is the factor that can make or break a good meal, and with natural gas cooking, you have full control. Precise temperatures also allow for even cooking, so even the thickest cuts of meat and most complex meals in your cookbook can be made to perfection with a natural gas range.

Instant Heat – When you’re hungry and ready to eat, waiting can be the worst part. With a natural gas stove, you won’t have to wait long to get cooking. Burners on natural gas ranges provide instant heat, which result in faster wait and overall cook times as compared to electric ranges.

Easy Cleanup – If you do the cooking in your house, you probably know that the process can be quite messy. Though you can’t always avoid the messiness of cooking, natural gas appliances can be cleaned up in minutes with a simple soap and water solution. No specialty cleaners are required.

The team at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District wants to celebrate National Cooking Day with its customers all month long. Any residential customer who purchases and installs a new natural gas range between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020 can qualify for a rebate of $125.

Ready to take advantage of these savings and make the switch to natural gas? To learn more, visit www.langd.org, call the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734, ext. 307 or email marketing@langd.org.