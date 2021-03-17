By Allen Brown

Congratulations! You have reached the enviable point in life where you can afford to get a house. No doubt you are excited right now because it is your first house, and you just can’t wait to purchase your property. However, before you do that, it would be a good idea to slow down a little bit. Check out this guide to buying a house to help ensure you make the right decision.

A Guide To Follow

Some advice that can help you make the right decision when it comes to buying your first house include:

Specify Your Budget

Before you decide on getting a house, you need to decide how much you are willing to spend on everything involved in the acquisition. This is very important because it is the amount of money you can afford to set aside towards buying a house that will help determine the quality and type of house you can get. Only when you are satisfied with this information should you proceed towards searching for a house. This will help tremendously in saving yourself from unnecessary stress and disappointment.

Hire a Real Estate Agent

When you start searching for a house, it’s highly recommended that you hire a real estate agent. Agents are individuals who have knowledge about houses available for purchase and are authorized by the property owners to handle negotiations between you and the owner.

Getting a good real estate agent will make your house search much easier because an agent already knows the houses available for you to choose from and he or she can use the preferences and criteria you provide to find housing options that suit your specifications.

Personally Inspect Every Prospective House

It is important for you to personally check out every house that your agent presents that is of any real interest to you. Normally, a house put up for sale has a few documents that give important details about the house that a prospective buyer should know in order to make an informed decision. However, as good as this information can be, it is not enough to just read documents or look at a video. You have to inspect the home and property to get a good feel for it. Some tools can guide you on the things to look for while inspecting a house. An example of such is the automated home inspection checklist tool which can remind you of what’s important, and give tips on inspecting things such as plumbing, lighting, fixtures and more. Certainly, once you have a contract on the house, getting a professional inspection is wise. But this first-stage inspection, by you, is a key step in the process to knowing if the house is the one for you.

Thoroughly Research the Location and Neighborhood

When making up your mind to buy a house, you need to consider the location. Be sure to know where the home is situated, especially as it relates to the distance to work, school, places of worship, hangout spots, and other important areas of the city for you.

It is also important to research the type of neighborhood the house is located in. This is key as the people around you can play a major role in determining how well you would enjoy living in your new house. Be sure to visit the house during the day, as well as in the evening when the potential neighbors will be home. In addition to researching your type of neighbors, it is also important to confirm the presence (or absence) of places like hospitals, shops, banks, bars and other community-based places. The presence or absence of these in the neighborhood is something to consider, based on their importance to you, before deciding on whether to buy the house or not.

Run Background Checks on the House and Its Owner

When you are considering purchasing a house, it is important to know about the history of the house and its owner (and previous owners, if any). This is especially important in order to confirm there is no untoward business or situation about the house, and to make sure that the owner is not someone involved in criminal or illegal activities. It is also important to be sure that the house is not involved in a foreclosure or ownership struggle. Be sure to talk with your real estate agent as well to know how best to get this key information. Having these questions answered will save you from a lot of unnecessary and avoidable stress and trouble.

Getting a house can be exciting, but also sometimes confusing, especially when it is your first time. Though it can be overwhelming at times, this brief guide can help you in your process of making the right decision that’s best for you.