From the Orange County Clerk of Court

In recognition of Sunshine Week (March 14-20, 2021), Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell is honoring Florida’s commitment to government in the sunshine. Clerks play a vital role in providing access to important documents, including court and official records.

Sunshine Week is a nationwide initiative that strives to shine a light on the importance of open government and works to educate citizens on the duties and responsibilities of government agencies. The annual event reinforces the right of citizens to inspect or request copies of court records or public information in the possession of the Clerk’s Office.

The Orange County Clerk’s Office launched the my eClerk website in 2015, a website which allows visitors to search court records and view public court documents remotely. Our clerks work every day to redact documents to ensure these public records are accessible as quickly and efficiently as possible while protecting confidential information. The Clerk’s Office maintains more than 67 million digital court documents for the 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

“Sunshine Week is an event we look forward to at the Clerk’s Office,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell. “It is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our ability to manage court records efficiently and provide access to public information. It is also a chance for us to educate the public on the resources we offer that allows them to exercise their ‘right to know’ easily and conveniently.”

While Sunshine Week is only once a year, Clerks uphold government transparency with accurate recordkeeping and efficient reporting every day. Clerks are committed to serving the public and maintaining access to records and information. While Clerks provide a myriad of services for residents every day, granting records requests is among one of their greatest privileges.