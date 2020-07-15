TCC hosts 8th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway with Apopka location, one of only three in Orlando area

Company will also award five $10,000 college scholarships to selected winners

From Round Room

Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces this week that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, marking more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The Backpack Giveaway event ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year. TCC will also award five students each $10,000 college scholarships.

More than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting families to visit select locations on Sunday, July 26, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue.

TCC Apopka Location: 2107 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka, 32703

One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Check your local store location for specific instructions.

In addition to the backpack donations, TCC will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships as a part of its Big Impact program. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted from July 24-31.

“It’s our favorite time of year as a TCC family. We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”

For a list of participating TCC stores and to learn how your local store location will commence its Backpack Giveaway event, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 180 backpacks. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

As a Culture of Good, Inc. company, TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. The company recently donated 5,540 duffel bags full of essential items to foster children across the country as well as $160,000 to local nonprofits assisting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. TCC also recently announced its relocation of its corporate headquarters to Fishers, Indiana, to enhance its corporate culture.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

Founded in 1991, TCC operates nearly 900 locations in 39 states from coast to coast. TCC’s nationally recognized Culture of Good movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. To learn more about TCC or to apply to join the TCC team, visit the Careers page at www.tccrocks.com.