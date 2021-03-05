From Apopka Police Department

Orange County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, and the Apopka Police Department (APD) wants to do their part to improve these statistics in our city.

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the APD will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE) on March 16, March 26, April 30, May 6 and May 11, 2021, along Orange Blossom Trail. This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

Remember:

Drivers: obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists: obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.

obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night. Pedestrians: cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night, and use sidewalks when they are available.

Questions: Contact Sergeant Steve Harmon at (407) 703-1771 or (407) 703-1757.