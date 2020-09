9/14/2020 STALKING- FOLLOW HARASS CYBERSTALK ANOTHER MONTOYA-CHAVARRIA, ORLIN APOPKA W M 29

9/14/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT – AGGRAV STALKING- FOLLOW HARASS CYBERSTALK AND MAKES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO PERSON MONTOYA-CHAVARRIA, ORLIN APOPKA W M 29

9/13/2020 BATTERY- CAUSE BODILY HARM PADGETT, DONALD RAY CONFIDENTIAL W M 31

9/14/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT SMITH, ISRAEL OMARI MIAMI B M 26

9/11/2020 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WO VALID LICENSE (CITATION #AD2W3YE) VAIL-PEREZ, CAESAR APOPKA W M 27

9/11/2020 DRUGS-POSSESS- POSSESS CONTROL SUB WO PRESCR (METHAMPHETAMINE) WALLACE, DAVID DWAYNE APOPKA W M 49

9/9/2020 BATTERY- CAUSE BODILY HARM WILLIAMS, DARIEN QUINTON CONFIDENTIAL B M 24

JUVENILE ARRESTS

9/12/2020 PROB VIOLATION JUV IN VIOL OF IMPOSED CONDITIONS OR ABSCOD FROM RES NON RES COMMITMENT CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT-FAIL TO APPEAR- FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FELONY OFFENSE CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 TRESPASSING IN CONVEYANCE CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 FRAUD-IMPERSON- FALSE ID GIVEN TO LEO CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 RESIST OFFICER- OBSTRUCT WO VIOLENCE CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17

9/12/2020 AGGRAV BATTERY- PERSON USES A DEADLY WEAPON CONFIDENTIAL APOPKA B M 17