From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka Recreation Department will be offering socially distanced classes to our senior residents beginning February 2021. Classes will cover a range of interests from exercise to crafts, Bridge to art, and more.

See below for details on dates and registration details.

Senior Chair Exercise

Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue

Dates: Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 AM to 10 AM

COVID-19 Information Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class Temperature checks administered upon entry

Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.

Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants

Zumba

Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue

Dates: Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM

COVID-19 Information Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class Temperature checks administered upon entry

Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.

Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants

Crafts & Chatter

Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue

Dates: Mondays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM

COVID-19 Information Masks are required Temperature checks administered upon entry

Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.

Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants

Art Class

Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue

Dates: Tuesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM

COVID-19 Information Masks are required Temperature checks administered upon entry

Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.

Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants

Bridge

Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue

Dates: Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM

COVID-19 Information Masks are required Temperature checks administered upon entry

Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.

Enrollment: Maximum of 16 Participants

Registration

To enroll in these classes, please call the Fran Carlton Center at 407-703-1642.