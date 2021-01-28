From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka Recreation Department will be offering socially distanced classes to our senior residents beginning February 2021. Classes will cover a range of interests from exercise to crafts, Bridge to art, and more.
See below for details on dates and registration details.
Senior Chair Exercise
- Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue
- Dates: Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 AM to 10 AM
- COVID-19 Information
- Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class
- Temperature checks administered upon entry
- Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
- Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants
Zumba
- Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue
- Dates: Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM
- COVID-19 Information
- Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class
- Temperature checks administered upon entry
- Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
- Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants
Crafts & Chatter
- Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
- Dates: Mondays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
- COVID-19 Information
- Masks are required
- Temperature checks administered upon entry
- Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
- Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants
Art Class
- Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
- Dates: Tuesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
- COVID-19 Information
- Masks are required
- Temperature checks administered upon entry
- Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
- Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants
Bridge
- Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
- Dates: Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
- COVID-19 Information
- Masks are required
- Temperature checks administered upon entry
- Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
- Enrollment: Maximum of 16 Participants
Registration
To enroll in these classes, please call the Fran Carlton Center at 407-703-1642.