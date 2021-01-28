Photo from Unsplash

From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka Recreation Department will be offering socially distanced classes to our senior residents beginning February 2021. Classes will cover a range of interests from exercise to crafts, Bridge to art, and more.

See below for details on dates and registration details.

Senior Chair Exercise

  • Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue
  • Dates: Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 AM to 10 AM
  • COVID-19 Information
    • Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class
    • Temperature checks administered upon entry
  • Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
  • Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants

Zumba

  • Location: VFW/Apopka Community Center located at 519 South Central Avenue
  • Dates: Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM
  • COVID-19 Information
    • Masks are not required while exercising; Masks are required if socializing before and after class
    • Temperature checks administered upon entry
  • Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
  • Enrollment: Maximum of 50 Participants

Crafts & Chatter

  • Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
  • Dates: Mondays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
  • COVID-19 Information
    • Masks are required
    • Temperature checks administered upon entry
  • Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
  • Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants

Art Class

  • Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
  • Dates: Tuesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
  • COVID-19 Information
    • Masks are required
    • Temperature checks administered upon entry
  • Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
  • Enrollment: Maximum of 25 Participants

Bridge

  • Location: Fran Carlton Center located at 11 North Forest Avenue
  • Dates: Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM
  • COVID-19 Information
    • Masks are required
    • Temperature checks administered upon entry
  • Pre-registration is required by calling 407-703-1642.
  • Enrollment: Maximum of 16 Participants

Registration

To enroll in these classes, please call the Fran Carlton Center at 407-703-1642.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here