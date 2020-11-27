The special run-off election for Apopka City Council Seat 2 is just around the corner, taking place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7am to 7pm at your designated voting location. The two candidates in the run-off are Yesenia “Jesi” Baron and Diane Velazquez.

Leading up to the general election held earlier on November 2, and during the weeks since, both candidates have received endorsements from prominent people and organizations.

Baron was endorsed in October by The Apopka Chief, and further endorsed as well by State House Representative Anna V. Eskamani, and the United for Progress PAC.

The Apopka Chief wrote, in part, “Her knowledge of the local issues is outstanding and she understands that, in 2020, the city government must look forward to how the city grows and to help it grow in the manner that will benefit every resident.”

Velazquez has been endorsed by Gene Knight, the former candidate for City Council Seat 2, as well as retired Apopka Fire Chief Chuck Carnesale, and the mayor of Maitland, Dale McDonald. Most recently, and for the first time ever endorsing a candidate, the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association Local 5293 endorsed Velazquez as well.

“Diane Velazquez has a proven track record of supporting firefighter personnel and operations,” said Matt Gurgone, President of the Firefighters’ Union. “During her tenure as City Commissioner from 2014 to 2018, she supported the necessary operational expansions to provide the safety and service Apopka residents expect. Ms. Velazquez is a leader who cares deeply about Apopka’s citizens, as well as the City staff who serve and protect them. She is committed to making Apopka a better and safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Velazquez responded to the endorsement, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association Local 5293. Through the shared experiences of the construction of Fire Station 5, attending City and community events, volunteering with local service organizations and construction of the Apopka 9/11 Memorial with Eagle Scout Christian Lamphere, I have come to know and respect Apopka’s firefighters. They consistently demonstrate their commitment to the community and I am grateful for their support.”

Important dates leading up to the run-off election

Saturday, November 28 by 5pm is the deadline for requesting to have a vote-by-mail ballot mailed to you. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election on November 3, then a ballot for this special election will be automatically mailed to you as well.

There will be a public testing of voting equipment taking place on Monday, November 30 at 8am. And early voting begins on Monday, November 30 as well, and runs through Friday, December 4 from 9am to 5pm daily. Early voting is only available at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office located at 119 W. Kaley Street in Orlando.

Voting day for the run-off is Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7am to 7pm at your designated voting location. To verify your voting location, visit Orange County Supervisor of Elections Check My Info page. The two locations in Apopka are as follows: