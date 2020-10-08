From staff reports and the Hope CommUnity Center

The Hope CommUnity Center (HCC), Farmworkers Assocation of Florida, and Florida Immigrant Coalition are hosting a Virtual Candidate Forum on October 21st at 6:30pm via Facebook Live featuring the four running candidates for Apopka City Council Seat 2: Yesenia “Jesi” Baron, Gene Knight, Nick Nesta, and Diane Velazquez.

The moderators for the forum will be Eli Garcia and Jacques Werleigh.

Garcia is a Community Organizer for HCC and has been described as an “inspirational champion for immigrant rights”, according to their Facebook page. When Garcia was a high school student, she came to Hope CommUnity Center for tutoring. As shared in the Global Sisters Report, Garcia was “the first in her family to go to college, one of the “Dreamers” or undocumented young people across the country hoping for immigration reform. And now, years later with her social work degree in hand, she plans to “walk with her immigrant community”. She is careful to say, “We are not the voice of the voiceless; we want to help others find their voices. I will always be a ‘Sister of Hope.’”

Werleigh, originally from Port-au-Prince, Haiti and who is the Co-Coordinator with the Farmworkers Association (FA), will be the second moderator. In his current role with FA his focus is on the Agroecology Program, Civic Engagement, Volunteer Program and Communications. Previously Werleigh was the Strategic Engagement Coordinator at Orange County Environmental Protection Division, and studied Food Sustainability and Security at the University of South Florida.