The moderators for the forum will be Eli Garcia and Jacques Werleigh.
Garcia is a Community Organizer for HCC and has been described as an “inspirational champion for immigrant rights”, according to their Facebook page. When Garcia was a high school student, she came to Hope CommUnity Center for tutoring. As shared in the Global Sisters Report, Garcia was “the first in her family to go to college, one of the “Dreamers” or undocumented young people across the country hoping for immigration reform. And now, years later with her social work degree in hand, she plans to “walk with her immigrant community”. She is careful to say, “We are not the voice of the voiceless; we want to help others find their voices. I will always be a ‘Sister of Hope.’”
Werleigh, originally from Port-au-Prince, Haiti and who is the Co-Coordinator with the Farmworkers Association (FA), will be the second moderator. In his current role with FA his focus is on the Agroecology Program, Civic Engagement, Volunteer Program and Communications. Previously Werleigh was the Strategic Engagement Coordinator at Orange County Environmental Protection Division, and studied Food Sustainability and Security at the University of South Florida.
The format of the forum will be a panel discussion between the four candidates, with each candidate giving an opening statement, limited to two minutes each. Following the opening, the community organizations hosting the event will pose questions to the candidates for approximately 32 minutes, allowing the candidates to
answer with a two minute limit. The community will then be able to ask the candidates their own questions, again allowing two minutes for the candidates to respond. And finally in closing, each candidate will be given one minute to present a closing statement.
________________