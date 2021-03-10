APD Burglary Report: February 28th-March 6th

The Apopka Burglary Report for February 28th-March 6th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 2  – Residential
  • 9  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
2/28/21 7:34 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK S LINE DR 
3/1/21 8:21 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK SMOKEMONT CT 
3/1/21 10:48 am RESIDENCE 1000 BLOCK LAKESIDE ESTATES DR 
3/1/21 12:05 pm VEHICLE 500 BLOCK COOPER INDUSTRIAL PKWY 
3/1/21 2:20 pm VEHICLE 100 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST 
3/2/21 5:58 pm VEHICLE 900 BLOCK TILDEN AVE 
3/4/21 9:16 am VEHICLE 2000 BLOCK PANORAMIC CIR 
3/4/21 10:50 am VEHICLE 300 BLOCK AUTUMN DR 
3/4/21 11:25 am RESIDENCE 1300 BLOCK CRAWFORD DR 
3/4/21 21:32 am VEHICLE 400 BLOCK WILD ELM CT 
3/5/21 7:46 pm VEHICLE 2000 BLOCK VISTA LN 

