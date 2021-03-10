APD Burglary Report: February 28th-March 6th
The Apopka Burglary Report for February 28th-March 6th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 2 – Residential
- 9 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|
|
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|
|2/28/21 7:34 am
|VEHICLE
|200 BLOCK S LINE DR
|
|3/1/21 8:21 am
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK SMOKEMONT CT
|
|3/1/21 10:48 am
|RESIDENCE
|1000 BLOCK LAKESIDE ESTATES DR
|
|3/1/21 12:05 pm
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK COOPER INDUSTRIAL PKWY
|
|3/1/21 2:20 pm
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST
|
|3/2/21 5:58 pm
|VEHICLE
|900 BLOCK TILDEN AVE
|
|3/4/21 9:16 am
|VEHICLE
|2000 BLOCK PANORAMIC CIR
|
|3/4/21 10:50 am
|VEHICLE
|300 BLOCK AUTUMN DR
|
|3/4/21 11:25 am
|RESIDENCE
|1300 BLOCK CRAWFORD DR
|
|3/4/21 21:32 am
|VEHICLE
|400 BLOCK WILD ELM CT
|
|3/5/21 7:46 pm
|VEHICLE
|2000 BLOCK VISTA LN
|
|
|