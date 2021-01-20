APD Burglary Report: January 10th-16th

The Apopka Burglary Report for January 10-16 shows nine burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1  – Business
  • 3  – Residential
  • 5  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 
  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
1/10/21 9:12 am VEHICLE 40 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST 
1/11/21 1:37 am VEHICLE 700 BLOCK ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DR 
1/11/21 12:06 pm RESIDENCE 100 BLOCK SUMMERSET DR 
1/11/21 5:21 pm VEHICLE 700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
1/11/21 5:53 pm RESIDENCE 900 BLOCK HAAS AVE 
1/12/21 2:46 pm RESIDENCE 300 BLOCK CARNATION CT 
1/15/21 10:30 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK W 2ND ST 
1/16/21 7:59 am VEHICLE 200 BLOCK RHAPSODY LN 
1/16/21 6:49 pm BUSINESS 1300 BLOCK APOPKA AIRPORT RD

