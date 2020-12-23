APD Burglary Report: December 13th-19th

The Apopka Burglary Report for December 13th-19th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0  – Business
  • 1  – Residential
  • 5  – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

12/14/2020 10:19 am

VEHICLE

1400 BLOCK WOODWIND DR

 

12/16/2020 2:00 am

VEHICLE

2000 BLOCK SAND OAK LOOP

 

12/16/2020 11:39 am

VEHICLE

10 BLOCK E MAIN ST

 

12/18/2020 6:00 pm

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK S PARK AVE

 

12/18/2020 10:26 pm

RESIDENCE

1100 BLOCK MAYBROOK ST

 

12/19/2020 10:12 pm

VEHICLE

200 BLOCK RHAPSODY LN

