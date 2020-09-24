Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending September 19th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending September 19th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 5 – Residential
  • 3 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

 DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

9/13/2020 5:38 am

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK SPREADING OAK CIR

 

9/14/2020 1:35 pm

RESIDENCE

2000 BLOCK LAKE MARION DR

 

9/15/2020 7:13 am

VEHICLE

10 BLOCK N LAKE AVE

 

9/16/2020 6:34 pm

VEHICLE

1300 BLOCK FALCONWOOD CT

 

9/17/2020 12:24 pm

RESIDENCE

1000 BLOCK EAGLES FORREST DR

 

9/17/2020 3:46 pm

RESIDENCE

600 BLOCK E 1ST ST

 

9/18/2020 1:13 pm

RESIDENCE

E SKYLARK ST

 

9/19/2020 1:21 pm

RESIDENCE

N CHRISTIANA AVE

