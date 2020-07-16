Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 11th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 11th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 1 – Business
- 3 – Residential
- 7 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries:
|
Date/Time Type Location
|
|
7/6/2020 1:33 am
|
RESIDENCE
|
6500 BLOCK SWAIN RD
|
|
7/6/2020 8:22 am
|
VEHICLE
|
800 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST
|
|
7/7/2020 7:16 am
|
VEHICLE
|
1700 BLOCK IROQUOIS DR
|
|
7/7/2020 4:24 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
1500 BLOCK MARDEN RIDGE LOOP
|
|
7/8/2020 5:37 am
|
VEHICLE
|
400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN
|
|
7/8/2020 6:07 am
|
VEHICLE
|
400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN
|
|
7/10/2020 3:33 am
|
VEHICLE
|
1000 WAY BENT WAY CT
|
|
7/10/2020 7:22 am
|
RESIDENCE
|
2800 BLOCK HILLTOP LOOP
|
|
7/10/2020 7:53 pm
|
RESIDENCE
|
1700 BLOCK WEST MARSHALL LAKE DR
|
|
7/11/2020 9:35 am
|
VEHICLE
|
600 BLOCK SWALLOW CT
|
|
7/11/2020 9:45 am
|
BUSINESS
|
1600 BLOCK STONEYWOOD WAY