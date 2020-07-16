Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending July 11th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending July 11th shows 11 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 7 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries:

   Date/Time                      Type                 Location

 

7/6/2020 1:33 am

RESIDENCE

6500 BLOCK SWAIN RD

 

7/6/2020 8:22 am

VEHICLE

800 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST

 

7/7/2020 7:16 am

VEHICLE

1700 BLOCK IROQUOIS DR

 

7/7/2020 4:24 pm

VEHICLE

1500 BLOCK MARDEN RIDGE LOOP

 

7/8/2020 5:37 am

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN

 

7/8/2020 6:07 am

VEHICLE

400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN

 

7/10/2020 3:33 am

VEHICLE

1000 WAY BENT WAY CT

 

7/10/2020 7:22 am

RESIDENCE

2800 BLOCK HILLTOP LOOP

 

7/10/2020 7:53 pm

RESIDENCE

1700 BLOCK WEST MARSHALL LAKE DR

 

7/11/2020 9:35 am

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK SWALLOW CT

 

7/11/2020 9:45 am

BUSINESS

1600 BLOCK STONEYWOOD WAY

