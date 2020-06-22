Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending June 20th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending June 20th shows four burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 1 – Residential
- 3 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|
DATE and TIME/ TYPE/ LOCATION
|
|
6/14/2020 3:04 pm
|
RESIDENCE
|
40 BLOCK E MAGNOLIA ST
|
|
6/14/2020 10:17 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
900 BLOCK WELCH HILL CIR
|
|
6/17/2020 12:34 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
800 BLOCK ALABAMA AVE
|
|
6/20/2020 6:14 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
2000 BLOCK RHONDA LYNN CIR