Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending May 2nd
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending May 2nd shows six burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 3 – Business
- 0 – Residential
- 3 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|4/28/2020 11:22 pm
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK KNIGHTS HOLLOW DR
|4/28/2020 11:41 pm
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK KNIGHTS HOLLOW DR
|4/26/2020 9:51 am
|VEHICLE
|2200 BLOCK PICKFORD CIR
|4/30/2020 6:28 am
|BUSINESS
|1800 BLOCK MARDEN RD
|5/1/2020 7:28 am
|BUSINESS
|600 BLOCK BONSAI ST
|5/2/2020 12:04 pm
|BUSINESS
|200 BLOCK SEMORAN COMMERCE PL