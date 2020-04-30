Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 25th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 25th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 0 – Residential
  • 8 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME  TYPE  LOCATION 
  4/19/2020 1:05  VEHICLE  20 BLOCK W 7TH ST 
  4/19/2020 1:17  VEHICLE  20 BLOCK W 7TH ST 
4/19/2020 4:25  VEHICLE  30 BLOCK W NIGHTINGALE ST 
  4/20/2020 19:44  VEHICLE  1700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
4/21/2020 9:57  VEHICLE  E 5TH ST & S PARK AVE 
  4/21/2020 9:59  BUSINESS  2400 BLOCK PARK RIDGE ST 
  4/22/2020 6:24  VEHICLE  400 BLOCK MARSHALL LAKE 
  4/23/2020 11:13  VEHICLE  600 BLOCK N LAKE AVE 
  4/24/2020 23:01  BUSINESS  1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD 
4/25/2020 11:41  VEHICLE  2100 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD 

