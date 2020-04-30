Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 25th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 25th shows 10 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 2 – Business
- 0 – Residential
- 8 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|4/19/2020 1:05
|VEHICLE
|20 BLOCK W 7TH ST
|4/19/2020 1:17
|VEHICLE
|20 BLOCK W 7TH ST
|4/19/2020 4:25
|VEHICLE
|30 BLOCK W NIGHTINGALE ST
|4/20/2020 19:44
|VEHICLE
|1700 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|4/21/2020 9:57
|VEHICLE
|E 5TH ST & S PARK AVE
|4/21/2020 9:59
|BUSINESS
|2400 BLOCK PARK RIDGE ST
|4/22/2020 6:24
|VEHICLE
|400 BLOCK MARSHALL LAKE
|4/23/2020 11:13
|VEHICLE
|600 BLOCK N LAKE AVE
|4/24/2020 23:01
|BUSINESS
|1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD
|4/25/2020 11:41
|VEHICLE
|2100 BLOCK OCOEE APOPKA RD