Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 11th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 11th shows 12 burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 2 – Residential
  • 8 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

 
 
  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
4/5 at 12:48 am VEHICLE 1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD 
4/8 at 5:27 am VEHICLE 600 BLOCK KEY DEER CT 
4/11 at 2:24 pm VEHICLE 600 BLOCK S CENTRAL AVE 
4/6 at 1:30 pm VEHICLE 1600 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD 
4/7 at 6:50 am BUSINESS 2400 BLOCK KNOLL DR 
4/7 at 3:54 pm RESIDENCE 1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
4/8 at 5:06 am VEHICLE 300 BLOCK MANTIS LOOP 
4/8 at 11:08 am VEHICLE 100 BLOCK N CERVIDAE DR 
4/9 at 8:29 am BUSINESS 500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
4/10 at 7:05 am RESIDENCE 200 BLOCK M A BOARD ST 
4/10 at 10:22 am VEHICLE 500 BLOCK LANCER OAK DR 
4/11 at 12:45 pm VEHICLE 800 BLOCK ROBINSON AVE 

