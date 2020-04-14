Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending April 11th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending April 11th shows 12 burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 2 – Business
- 2 – Residential
- 8 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|
|
|
|
|
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|
|4/5 at 12:48 am
|VEHICLE
|1500 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD
|
|4/8 at 5:27 am
|VEHICLE
|600 BLOCK KEY DEER CT
|
|4/11 at 2:24 pm
|VEHICLE
|600 BLOCK S CENTRAL AVE
|
|4/6 at 1:30 pm
|VEHICLE
|1600 BLOCK E SEMORAN BLVD
|
|4/7 at 6:50 am
|BUSINESS
|2400 BLOCK KNOLL DR
|
|4/7 at 3:54 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1600 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|
|4/8 at 5:06 am
|VEHICLE
|300 BLOCK MANTIS LOOP
|
|4/8 at 11:08 am
|VEHICLE
|100 BLOCK N CERVIDAE DR
|
|4/9 at 8:29 am
|BUSINESS
|500 BLOCK S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|
|4/10 at 7:05 am
|RESIDENCE
|200 BLOCK M A BOARD ST
|
|4/10 at 10:22 am
|VEHICLE
|500 BLOCK LANCER OAK DR
|
|4/11 at 12:45 pm
|VEHICLE
|800 BLOCK ROBINSON AVE
|
|
|
|