Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending March 21st

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending March 21st shows five burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 2 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 2 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
3/17/2020 at 6:19 pm VEHICLE 600 BLOCK WHITETAIL LOOP 
3/18/2020 at 5:04 pm RESIDENCE 300 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL 
3/19/2020 at 4:12 pm VEHICLE 1000 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL 
3/20/2020 at 7:36 am BUSINESS 400 BLOCK CAVESSON ST 
3/20/2020 at 11:44 pm BUSINESS 900 BLOCK S CENTRAL AVE 

