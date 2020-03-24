Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending March 21st
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending March 21st shows five burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 2 – Business
- 1 – Residential
- 2 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|3/17/2020 at 6:19 pm
|VEHICLE
|600 BLOCK WHITETAIL LOOP
|3/18/2020 at 5:04 pm
|RESIDENCE
|300 BLOCK PLYMOUTH ROCK PL
|3/19/2020 at 4:12 pm
|VEHICLE
|1000 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|3/20/2020 at 7:36 am
|BUSINESS
|400 BLOCK CAVESSON ST
|3/20/2020 at 11:44 pm
|BUSINESS
|900 BLOCK S CENTRAL AVE