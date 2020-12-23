From the Apopka Fire Department
COVID-19 has done its best to isolate us from each other, which can be especially difficult during the holiday season. But the Apopka Fire Department broke that trend and found a way to connect with our community through their fun Holiday Home Decoration Contest.
Station 1 Award Winner: 36 E Orange St
Station 2 Award Winner: 1986 Tournament Drive
Station 3 Award Winner: 1226 Lacey Oaks Drive
Station 4 Award Winner: 337 Country Landing Blvd
Station 5 Award Winner: 2574 Woodside Ridge Drive
Station 6 Award Winner: 2169 Panoramic Circle
The Fire Dept. received many great nominations and saw the Christmas spirit shine through the Apopka community in a way they had never expected. They send a very special “thank you” to everyone for taking the time to participate in this event, and especially to all the residents of this community who made this holiday season merry and bright for all of us!!
Be sure to take some time this holiday season to visit our great neighborhoods and enjoy these beautiful and fun light displays throughout our community!
All photos from the Apopka Fire Department’s Facebook